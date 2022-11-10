“AIR India crew ready hain Padosiyon!”- Pakistani fans are over the moon after India’s mortifying defeat to England in the semis

Read full article on original website
Superb Ben Stokes leads England to victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup final
Of course, it was Ben Stokes who hit the winning runs. The ultimate big match player, on the course of the longest redemption arc in history, clipping the single to establish England as the undisputed kings of white-ball cricket. They became the first team in history to hold both the...
T20 World Cup final: England and Pakistan to meet as Jos Buttler allows himself to dream
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app. England captain Jos Buttler...
Cricket-Imran, Sharif shower praise on 'brave' Pakistan after World Cup heartbreak
ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cricket great Imran Khan led tributes to Pakistan's valiant fight in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final against England saying the country was proud of the team led by Babar Azam.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Pakistan have the best bowling line-up and England have the best batting line-up, reckons Shadab Khan ahead of final
Pakistan's Shadab Khan told pundit Nasser Hussain that his side are aware that England are a 'world-class team' and are prepared for the challenge. He added that the strengths of the teams are different, with England carrying the most formidable batting unit in the tournament while Pakistan have a high-quality bowling attack. The T20 World Cup will reach its culimantion on Sunday, November 13, as the two teams battle it out in the quest for supremacy at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup Finals: How to Watch Live Stream
Pakistan and England are all set to clash against each other as they play to win the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Finals on Sunday, November 13. While Pakistan defeated New Zealand in semifinals to reach the final lag, England registered their victory against India by 10 wickets. Both the teams qualified for semifinals after securing second spot in their respective groups. Pakistan’s journey to finals has been an interesting one as the team, led by Babar Azam, lost to India and Zimbabwe in the first two Super 12 matches. However, ever since, they have scored a win in every single match played.
Sam Curran and Ben Stokes the heroes of the final as England break Pakistan hearts
England 138 for 5 (Stokes 52*, Rauf 2-23) beat Pakistan 137 for 8 (Masood 38, Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22, Jordan 2-27) by five wickets. England became the first team to hold both men's World Cups simultaneously, sneaking past Pakistan in a tense run chase to win the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup final at the MCG by five wickets with an over to spare.
Ben Stokes credits England bowlers despite match-winning display in T20 World Cup final
Ben Stokes insisted he wasn’t England’s hero after producing another clutch display on the biggest stage to win the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.Stokes was once again England’s man of the moment as the all-rounder made his highest T20 score with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls down the stretch to hold off Pakistan.After his starring role in England’s 2019 World Cup victory in the 50-over format, Stokes produced the winning runs at the MCG to complete the white-ball set.But afterwards, Stokes was quick to praise Sam Curran’s pivotal bowling performance in the first innings, as the 24-year-old...
Ben Stokes stars as England defeat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup after thrilling chase
Ben Stokes produced a magnificent half-century to inspire England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne.Stokes, who scored 52 runs off 49 balls, guided his side past the target of 138 with six balls remaining, confirming England as the world’s dominant white-ball cricket side after winning the ODI World Cup in 2019.If Stokes finished the job, he had England’s bowlers to thank after restricting Pakistan early on, with the player of the tournament Sam Curran continuing his magnificent form, taking three wickets for a measly 12 runs from four...
T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan to win pulsating final in Melbourne
Pakistan 137-8 (20 overs): Masood 38 (28); Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22 England 138-5 (19 overs): Stokes 52* (49); Rauf 2-23 England beat Pakistan by five wickets in a pulsating final in Melbourne to win the Men's T20 World Cup and become double world champions. Chasing 138 in front of a...
T20 World Cup: Your team and catch of the tournament revealed
They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time. We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked... 1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)
Sam Curran shines as England are set 138 to win T20 World Cup final
England have been set 138 to win a second T20 World Cup crown as Sam Curran took three wickets against Pakistan in Sunday’s final at the MCG.The forecast rain stayed away for the entirety of Pakistan’s 137 for eight after they batted first on a surface, last used seven days ago, that offered assistance for seamers and spinners alike.Pakistan’s total is 31 fewer than India managed against England, which Jos Buttler and Alex Hales easily chased down with four overs to spare, but at the halfway stage this seems a much trickier pitch.Pakistan’s bowlers have been among the most economical...
