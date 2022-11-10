THE LINE M –30.5. TELEVISION ABC (Jones/RGIII) There are no funny ways to say Nebraska except "Nerbaska." Anyway! Remember when everyone (me) was like "hey these Nebraska guys were snakebit last year and a pretty good team and I bet one dollar they're pretty good this year?" Congratulations internet, I owe you one dollar. Seven more dollars and you can pretend you're a large corporation who loves racial slurs on twitter dot com.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO