Lincoln, NE

mgoblog.com

Preview: Nebraska 2022

THE LINE M –30.5. TELEVISION ABC (Jones/RGIII) There are no funny ways to say Nebraska except "Nerbaska." Anyway! Remember when everyone (me) was like "hey these Nebraska guys were snakebit last year and a pretty good team and I bet one dollar they're pretty good this year?" Congratulations internet, I owe you one dollar. Seven more dollars and you can pretend you're a large corporation who loves racial slurs on twitter dot com.
ANN ARBOR, MI

