It was all smiles on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the NAU women’s volleyball team took home their final home game of the season. Pushing the game against Idaho State to five sets, the team pulled together for the final set and won it all. For senior night in Flagstaff, it seems like a good way to end. The final scores were 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-4.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO