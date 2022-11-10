ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abovethelaw.com

Ask A Legal Recruiter: Can Someone Lateral From An Accounting Firm Into Biglaw?

For almost two decades, Kinney Recruiting has been a premier international legal recruitment agency and home to some of the most respected legal recruiters in the world. This week Daniel Roark, Jessica Chin Somers, and Jack Hopper tackle your burning questions, starting with what makes a good legal recruiter. If you have any questions, would like to know more about how legal recruiting works or want our take on the market, email askarecruiter@kinneyrecruiting.com and we will get back to you with our take!
abovethelaw.com

Former U.S. Solicitor General Complains That Biglaw Adjusts Too Well To Its Woke Clientele

Sure is tough working a Biglaw job. It isn’t all wearing fancy suits and making $250k+ a year — some of the stuff you have to deal with is anathema to a peaceful work environment. Not the long hours or the stealth layoffs your firm is gaslighting you into believing are your fault. No, we all know what the real problem is: wokeness. From ABA Journal:
AFP

Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race

Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

No, Clarence Thomas Still Isn't Going To Recuse Himself In January 6th-Related Case

Today, Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented (unwritten) in a shadow docket case, and while you’re right to be excited anytime the will of those two *isn’t* imposed upon the country, it’s not all sunshine and sparkles. See, Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward had sought to block a January 6th Committee subpoena seeking records related to her role in the Big Lie of the 2020 election as a fake elector seeking to cast Arizona’s electoral ballots for Donald Trump despite the will of the people.
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump Argues New Theory Of Declassification By Theft

We at ATL love a good joke as much as anyone. We had some belly laughs when it emerged that Donald Trump had been taking legal advice from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, a non-lawyer who heads up a wingnut activist group founded by the OG vexatious litigant Larry Klayman to sue Democrats and stoke culture war.
FLORIDA STATE

