Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming by Almost 10 Cents, Nationally by 2.6
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 9.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.55 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 30.1 cents lower than a month ago and 14.6 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.07 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.37 a gallon.
Texas Man Allegedly Steals 2K From First National Bank of Gillette
A Texas man was arrested on Wednedsay for allegedly stealing $2,000 dollars from the First National Bank of Gillette. Preston Selph, 33, was charged with robbery after allegedly passing a note to a bank teller. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson, the note requested $2,000 and he was provided with that amount before leaving.
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
Do you have a winter emergency kit for your vehicle?. Citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forbes named Wyoming the fourth most deadly cold-weather state in 2019, trailing only Alaska, Montana and New Mexico. Wyoming meteorologist Jim Woodmencey told the Jackson Hole Daily that hypothermia is...
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
Luke Bryan Shows Off His Love Of Wyoming Fishing In Video
Over the years country music stars have made their way to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting and fishing that the Cowboy State has to offer. This year alone we've seen Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser's Band and Luke Bryan have been fishing and hunting here. Luke Bryan will sneak...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
Wyoming Is Split On How To Spend Snowy Winter Days
Love it or hate it, winter is coming. Waking up to freshly fallen snow, scooping snow, walking around in snow and just the thought of snow and cold temperatures are some of my favorite things. I may be a little different than many people, many people I've talked to can't...
Tips To Help You Shoot Better When Wyoming Bird Hunting
If you love to hunt and fish, you live in a great state. The options are limitless, don't believe me check out the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's seasons list. Deer, elk, moose, antelope, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, rabbit, squirrel, grouse, pheasant, turkey, ducks and goose hunting are all happen during the fall. Throw in fishing and Wyoming is an outdoorsman or outdoorswoman's dream.
New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the ‘Most Obese States in America’
Wyoming has landed considerably low on a study with some not-so-flattering numbers. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2022’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America, and the Cowboy State ranked near the bottom of the list. As matter of fact, Wyoming ranked 39th overall.
Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16
According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
Check Out The Best Ways To Send Packages From Wyoming
Shipping items to or from Wyoming isn't always a fast process. Actually, it's sometimes quicker to drive the package to the destination. With the holidays coming, you need to start thinking about shipping packages now. Over the last few years, shopping online has become the norm for many people. For...
ERAP in Wyoming to Stop Accepting New Applications
Starting on Nov. 11, Wyoming's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) stopped accepting new applications for the program due to a lack of federal funding. The change only applies to people who haven't submitted an application before and people who have already been approved can extend their assistance so long as funding is available and people have been using the program for less than 18 months.
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with all counties reporting in, Chuck Gray will be Wyoming's next Secretary of State.
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
Wyoming’s Chancey Williams Drops New Music Video Honoring Veterans
Chancey Williams is one of the fastest-rising musical artists to come out of Wyoming in recent years. He and his partner/fiddle player Brooke Latka, along with the Chancey Williams Band, perform all over the country, performing original songs and even a few covers. On Friday, Williams dropped his newest song,...
Wyoming Veterans Can Feel The Love For Veterans Day
We owe them everything and on November 11th Veterans are honored for their service. According to VA.gov, Wyoming has 46,906 veterans living here. 36,172 wartime vets and 10,735 peacetime vets. There are approximately 19 million veterans living in the United States today, meaning about 7% of the country's population served...
