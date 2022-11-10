Read full article on original website
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Missouri lawmakers, education leaders make it easier to certify substitute teachers
Future substitute teachers in Missouri won't need as many credit hours to get a job inside the classroom.
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don’t worry, the world isn’t falling apart. The loud noise heard around 5:20 a.m. was likely caused by an unmanned reusable Space Force spaceplane...
18 children, driver injured in Kentucky school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,”...
4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of cosmetics from Kohl’s stores
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas and stole more than $22,000 from several Kohl's cosmetics counters.
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims...
EPA to host open forum on St. Charles water contamination worries this week
This week, the Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public forum where people from St. Charles can talk about problems with the city's drinking water and share their thoughts.
O’Fallon, Mo. hosts gas line rupture meeting Monday, Nov. 14
There have been 28 other digging incidents involving gas lines in O'Fallon since July. Fifteen of them involved mistakenly-marked gas lines.
Tuesday snow: MoDOT, state police advise working from home to avoid rush hour problems
ST. LOUIS – With fewer snowplow operators available to hit the roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are advising those in the St. Louis region who can work remotely to do so to avoid snarling traffic during Tuesday morning rush hour. MoDOT is expecting...
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis County Sunday
St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
