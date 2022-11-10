ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill County, KY

WKYT 27

At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fires are still burning in parts of south-central Kentucky. Firefighters say the rain is helping, but there are still some flames in Rockcastle County. There are not any new fires but they are working to put out the existing ones. Wildfires have burned about 1,900...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed on Monday night in preparation for upcoming winter weather. US 441 will be closed between Gatlinburg, TN, and Cherokee, NC, starting at 7 p.m. Those visiting the area should seek alternative routes.
GATLINBURG, TN
wdrb.com

52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
FRANKLIN, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly river crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Drone video of Estill County wildfire

EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
DANVILLE, KY

