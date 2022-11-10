Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Wave 3
Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fires are still burning in parts of south-central Kentucky. Firefighters say the rain is helping, but there are still some flames in Rockcastle County. There are not any new fires but they are working to put out the existing ones. Wildfires have burned about 1,900...
wvlt.tv
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
wvlt.tv
Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed on Monday night in preparation for upcoming winter weather. US 441 will be closed between Gatlinburg, TN, and Cherokee, NC, starting at 7 p.m. Those visiting the area should seek alternative routes.
WLWT 5
18 students, driver taken to hospital after school bus crashes in eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 students and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
WSAZ
School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Several Magoffin County students and a bus driver were injured Monday morning after an accident sent a school bus over an embankment near Salyersville, Kentucky. At least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter. The school district confirmed...
wdrb.com
52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
WBKO
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
WKYT 27
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
wvlt.tv
Staying chilly today with another shot of rain arriving Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are slightly warmer today, but it is still going to be a chilly day! Clouds and rain arrive overnight and continue on and off throughout the day Tuesday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wvlt.tv
Shelters prepare for increase in occupants as temperatures drop in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”Typically in my experience in the past couple of years, we’ll probably be in the 120 to 130 [person] range running off and I think I’ve seen it as high as almost 140 in the past before.”. Temperatures are going down across the...
WKYT 27
Drone video of Estill County wildfire
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
fox56news.com
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
