Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
City Of Tulsa Partnering With Petco, Oklahoma Alliance For Animals For Pet Wellness Fair
The City of Tulsa is partnering with Petco and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to host a pet wellness fair Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can bring cats and dogs to McClure Park for free vaccines, dewormer and pet food. Microchipping will also be available for $5.
Rising Grocery Prices Leading Up To Thanksgiving
With less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving, shoppers are feeling the impact of higher prices for the holidays. A Wells Fargo report found prices for turkeys, eggs, flour and other Thanksgiving dinner staples are up this year. Some shoppers said higher prices and a lack of supply is a...
Hillcrest & THD Launch 'Don't Bug Me Campaign'
You’ve probably heard the jingle. The ‘Don't Bug Me’ campaign is back. The Hillcrest HealthCare System and the Tulsa Health Department want to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19. You'll hear the "Don't Bug Me" campaign on TV and the radio and see...
Cox Business Convention Center Hosts Free Screening Of 'Tulsa King'
Lots of people were at the Cox Convention Center Sunday afternoon for the Tulsa King premier. Spokespeople from the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Oklahoma Film and Music Office gave remarks before the episode screening. "Tulsa King" is now streaming on Paramount Plus. New episodes release every Sunday on the...
Tulsa Fire Department Mourning Death Of Captain
Tulsa firefighters are grieving the loss of one of their own. Captain Josh Rutledge died Friday morning, firefighters said. Chief Michael Baker said the department is "devastated by the unexpected loss," and that Rutledge's dedication was unrivaled. Captain Rutledge leaves behind his wife, four children, and one grandchild.
Osage Nation Set To Build $17 Million Sports Complex Park In Pawhuska
Pawhuska’s City Council recently voted to remove part of a street in town, paving the way for the Osage Nation to build a multimillion-dollar park. The roughly 25 acres of land south of Main Street that used to be a railroad right of way sits almost empty now. But...
American Waste Control Truck Driver Hit, Killed By Car In Sand Springs
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trash collector was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Sand Springs. Authorities said the crash happened at 209 W. Ave. and 8th Street near Highway 412 just before 6 a.m. OHP said the man, 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr., stepped off the...
1 Injured After Oxygen Tank Blows Up At Condemned Tulsa Home
One person was injured after an oxygen tank blew up Saturday morning at a condemned Tulsa home, according to authorities. The Tulsa Fire Department said it happened at a home near West Pine Street and North Union Avenue. The man that was inside of the home at the time of...
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect
A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In
Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike Now Open To Drivers
TULSA, Okla. - The Gilcrease Expressway turnpike is now open, giving drivers another way around Tulsa. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us the project.
57-Year-Old Killed In Broken Arrow Crash
A 57-year-old was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday in Broken Arrow, according to authorities. Broken Arrow Police said the crash happened at around 7:49 p.m. when Patrick Ray, 57, was heading westbound on West Kenosha Street. Ray's vehicle collided with another vehicle that was turning left on...
Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby
A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Memphis
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown Tulsa's loss against Memphis on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
