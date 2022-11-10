ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain. The doctors argue in a lawsuit filed Monday that another legal victory is required to clarify the ban and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute filed the lawsuit on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that while the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the state Supreme Court must overturn its 1998 opinion holding that abortion is a right protected by the Mississippi Constitution.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kion546.com

GOP’s Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. The victory means the GOP succeeded in flipping a seat that was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Kurt Schrader. Schrader lost the primary to progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republicans saw the seat as vulnerable. The 5th was also significantly redrawn to include parts of central Oregon, and the closely watched contest attracted millions in outside money. Elsewhere, Democrats maintained control of the 1st, 3rd and 4th Districts, and the GOP kept the sprawling 2nd. The newly created 6th District is still undecided.
OREGON STATE
kion546.com

Idaho grant provides vital learning equipment for ISU students

POCATELLO (eastidahonews.com) — Idaho State University students will continue to train with state-of-the-art equipment thanks to a $1.6 million grant awarded to the Idaho State University College of Technology. The Leading Idaho Grant is part of Governor Brad Little’s plan to expand and modernize career technical education in Idaho.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy