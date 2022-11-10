Read full article on original website
Gaumard Scientific Installs Robotic Patient Simulator
Gaumard Scientific, a provider of simulation technology for healthcare education and training, announced that HAL S5301, an interdisciplinary patient simulator, has been installed at the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing's new simulation and learning center. This is the first commercial installation of HAL S5301, which has begun shipping to customers in the U.S.
Danaher Launches Gene Therapy Innovation Beacon with Duke University
Danaher announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Duke University to form its first Danaher Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation. Danaher Beacons is a new initiative designed to access breakthrough science to create technologies and applications that will improve human health. The program invests in product innovation to advance external R&D strategies with a focus on genomic medicines, precision diagnostics, next generation biomanufacturing, human systems, and data sciences.
NuraLogix Says It Can Assess Type 2 Diabetes Using Any Video-Enabled Device
Researchers at NuraLogix, a global provider of contactless health monitoring through its patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI) technology, has announced that it is adding the ability to perform metabolic and blood biomarker health risk assessments for various chronic conditions to its Anura platform. As a first for video-based contactless health...
Delphi-MD Diagnostic Tech to Detect Brain Abnormalities Prior to Symptoms
QuantalX, developer of Delphi-MD, an "ECG" for the brain, showcased its brain health technology at the HLTH Las Vegas conference for the first time as part of its U.S. commercialization efforts towards expected FDA breakthrough path clearance. The Delphi-MD device provides direct brain network visualization, enabling clinical measurements of neuronal...
