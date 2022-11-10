ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Next Gen Stats: Bears QB Justin Fields is the NFL's most explosive rusher

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F91u9_0j6a8RRj00

NFL teams are quickly learning just how dangerous Bears quarterback Justin Fields is with his legs.

Look no further than last week’s narrow loss to the Dolphins, where Fields set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game. That included an impressive 61-yard rushing touchdown, where Fields reached 20.3 mph.

According to Next Gen Stats, Fields is the NFL’s most explosive rusher heading into Week 10 of the 2022 season. Fields has an explosive score of 95.

The next closest? Jaguars running back Travis Etienne at 87. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson is the only other quarterback in the top-five (86) with Arizona’s Kyler Murray (81) landing at six.

Here’s what Next Gen Stats had to say about Fields’ explosiveness as a run threat:

Fields has put the Bears’ offense on his back (or better yet, his legs) over the last few weeks, keeping them competitive in matchups against some of the league’s best offenses. He gained a whopping eight first downs on scrambles in Week 9 (including five on third down), two more than any quarterback in a game since the start of the NGS era (2016). It’s hard to overstate how important Fields’ scrambles have been for the team’s offense this season. The Bears have gained a league-high 46.6 expected points added when Fields tucks the ball and scrambles. For reference, only three quarterbacks have generated more than 46.6 EPA on pass plays this season (Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen).

Fields is also tied with Etienne for a league-best five rushes that have exceeded 20 mph this season. Two of Fields’ five came in Sunday’s game to the Dolphins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have different takes on critical red zone fumble

The most critical play of the Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday was Geno Smith’s fumble that occurred with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Seahawks were down 14-3 and getting desperate, but had just gotten a huge momentum shift courtesy of Cody Barton’s birthday interception of Tom Brady – his first in nearly 400 pass attempts. Smith led Seattle to Tampa’s nine-yard line and dropped back to pass… or did he?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri. Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss...
HANNIBAL, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning offers cryptic injury update for QB Bo Nix, multiple starting offensive linemen

The potential high ceiling for the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 season was temporarily thrown into question on Saturday night when quarterback Bo Nix went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter of the game against the Washington Huskies. Nix was forced to sit out a drive while getting checked out by trainers in the medical tent, but he later went back into the game on the final drive of the game for the Ducks, though it was a little too late to secure the comeback victory. Nix did not meet with media members after the game, so it...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' game-day roster for Week 10 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after losing two straight games. The Bears are 3-point home favorites heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Ahead of Sunday’s game,...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'No explanation:' Frustrated Cowboys pointing fingers at officials (again) after loss

The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead to let Aaron Rodgers and the Packers mount a comeback and eventually win their Week 10 game in overtime. It was a gut-wrenching way to end what was supposed to have been a storybook return to Green Bay for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and an exorcising of the demons that Rodgers and Lambeau Field represent for America’s Team.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy