Chicago, IL

The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago Sports Nation

Bears vs Refs

Week 10 ends in another loss for the Chicago Bears going down 31-30 to the Detroit Lions at home. Did they really deserve this loss though? I, as well as many other NFL fans, don’t think so. Following a loss to the Miami Dolphins thanks to some blatantly bad calls/no calls we see more of the same in the game against Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Packers Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury. Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half. It doesn't look good. That pinky is not where it's...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral

Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Make Three Roster Moves

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
CHICAGO, IL

