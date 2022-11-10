ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado Watches In North Carolina As Nicole Remnants Move Through

Remnants of tropical storm Nicole are bringing tornado watches for several counties in North Carolina. A tornado watch occurs when conditions are favorable for a tornado, lots of rain and wind due to the tropical storm. A Tornado Warning means tornadic activity has been actually detected. According to Channel 9;...
