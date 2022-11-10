ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

High school football playoff games moved to avoid inclement weather

By Morey Hershgordon
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an attempt to avoid rain on Friday night , many area high schools adjusted start times for their state playoff games.

Weather Alert: Rain/wind Friday night from Nicole’s remnants

Below is the new schedule for this weekend:

R.I. Division 1

Friday 2 p.m. – North Kingstown at La Salle

Friday 4 p.m. – Central at Hendricken

R.I. Division 2

Friday 2 p.m. – Westerly at St. Raphael

Friday 7 p.m. – Cranston West at Portsmouth

R.I. Division 3

Friday 6 p.m. – West Warwick at Middletown

Saturday 1:30 p.m. – Rogers at Moses Brown

R.I. Division 4

Friday 2 p.m. – EWG at Smithfield

Friday 5 p.m. – Davies at Central Falls

Massachusetts Division 2

Friday 5 p.m. – Bishop Feehan at Reading Memorial

Massachusetts Division 3

Friday 6:30 p.m. – Billerica Memorial at North Attleboro

WPRI 12 News

Moses Brown stays perfect, advances to D3 Super Bowl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Moses Brown completed an undefeated regular season and the perfect streak has continued into the playoffs with the Quakers punching their ticket to the Division III Super Bowl with a convincing 35-14 win over Rogers. Moses Brown will play Middletown for the title.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

