High school football playoff games moved to avoid inclement weather

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an attempt to avoid rain on Friday night , many area high schools adjusted start times for their state playoff games.

Below is the new schedule for this weekend:

R.I. Division 1

Friday 2 p.m. – North Kingstown at La Salle

Friday 4 p.m. – Central at Hendricken

R.I. Division 2

Friday 2 p.m. – Westerly at St. Raphael

Friday 7 p.m. – Cranston West at Portsmouth

R.I. Division 3

Friday 6 p.m. – West Warwick at Middletown

Saturday 1:30 p.m. – Rogers at Moses Brown

R.I. Division 4

Friday 2 p.m. – EWG at Smithfield

Friday 5 p.m. – Davies at Central Falls

Massachusetts Division 2

Friday 5 p.m. – Bishop Feehan at Reading Memorial

Massachusetts Division 3

Friday 6:30 p.m. – Billerica Memorial at North Attleboro

