ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

Shamrock Classic

It was a wonderful homecoming for former St. Louis area prep basketball stars Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith on Saturday afternoon. A huge portion of the St. Louis area basketball community turned out to celebrate these two young ladies who are now head coaches at the major college Division I level. Ivey's nationally ranked Notre Dame squad took on Smith's talented California team in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic at the Enterprise Center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gopios.com

Football Finishes Season with a Loss to Wash U

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team rounded out the 2022 regular season with a 6-4 overall record and 5-4 in CCIW games after a 7-37 loss to Washington University in St. Louis on Saturday. Austin Eichstaedt hauled in the lone TD of the game in the first quarter with a five-catch, 50-yard performance. Jonathan Rau led the team with 10 tackles on his senior day.
WAUKESHA, WI
14news.com

Aces give Billikens good fight in road loss

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis...
EVANSVILLE, IN
St. Louis American

Saying Good-Bye to a Legend

The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Businesses, residents prepare as CITYPARK set to open to fans Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The anticipation is undeniable as St. Louis residents get ready for the community’s first soccer match inside CITYPARK. “It feels like I’ve been waiting since I came to America,” said Carlos Restrepo, who moved to St. Louis in 2005. “I literally have dreamt about what it’s going to be like when we celebrate our first goal in our new stadium, and I really hope it happens this Wednesday.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

40 years of excellence

The St. Louis Press Club hosted its 28th Annual Media Persons of the Year Awards Dinner last Thursday (Nov. 3), at the Edward Jones St. Louis Headquarters honoring 10 journalistic professionals. The honorees included The St. Louis American’s photojournalist Wiley Price, KTVI Fox 2’s Elliott Davis, Kay Quinn of KSDK...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy