New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
St. Louis American
Shamrock Classic
It was a wonderful homecoming for former St. Louis area prep basketball stars Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith on Saturday afternoon. A huge portion of the St. Louis area basketball community turned out to celebrate these two young ladies who are now head coaches at the major college Division I level. Ivey's nationally ranked Notre Dame squad took on Smith's talented California team in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic at the Enterprise Center.
gopios.com
Football Finishes Season with a Loss to Wash U
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team rounded out the 2022 regular season with a 6-4 overall record and 5-4 in CCIW games after a 7-37 loss to Washington University in St. Louis on Saturday. Austin Eichstaedt hauled in the lone TD of the game in the first quarter with a five-catch, 50-yard performance. Jonathan Rau led the team with 10 tackles on his senior day.
14news.com
Aces give Billikens good fight in road loss
ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis...
St. Louis American
Saying Good-Bye to a Legend
The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
stlmag.com
Inside the fight to keep St. Mary's and Rosati-Kain Catholic schools open
On the day the email went out to St. Mary’s High School parents informing them that the Archdiocese of St. Louis was going to be closing the Catholic school at the end of the academic year, Bob Schillinger had to break the news to his son, Bobby, who is a junior at the all-boys school, after his soccer game.
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
KMOV
Businesses, residents prepare as CITYPARK set to open to fans Wednesday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The anticipation is undeniable as St. Louis residents get ready for the community’s first soccer match inside CITYPARK. “It feels like I’ve been waiting since I came to America,” said Carlos Restrepo, who moved to St. Louis in 2005. “I literally have dreamt about what it’s going to be like when we celebrate our first goal in our new stadium, and I really hope it happens this Wednesday.”
St. Louis American
40 years of excellence
The St. Louis Press Club hosted its 28th Annual Media Persons of the Year Awards Dinner last Thursday (Nov. 3), at the Edward Jones St. Louis Headquarters honoring 10 journalistic professionals. The honorees included The St. Louis American’s photojournalist Wiley Price, KTVI Fox 2’s Elliott Davis, Kay Quinn of KSDK...
KMOV
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
It's About Damn Time: Lizzo Is Headed Back to St. Louis
You're gonna need, like, two shots in your cup for this show.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Roughly 200 state retirees awaiting transplants brace for loss of Barnes Transplant Center
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A go-to transplant center in St. Louis may be added to the list of facilities and doctors that won’t accept the new state-sponsored Aetna health plan for retired state workers in January. WCIA 3 has learned of at least a few retirees in need of the time-sensitive, life-saving procedure who were […]
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Green elected STL Board of Aldermen president
Democrat Megan Green was the big winner in the race to be president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, but she may face a challenge from a fellow Democrat in just a few months. Hancock & Kelley: Green elected STL Board of Aldermen …. Democrat Megan Green was the...
Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
KMOV
St. Louis area schools brace for winter weather with snow days and virtual learning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The sights and sounds of winter are inching closer by the hour, as school districts across the metro dust off their learning plans for when winter weather strikes. “We start watching the weather three or four days in advance,” said Dan Gilman, Director of Transportation...
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 10 to 16
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
