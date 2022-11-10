Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Parks Partners With TU To Create Youth Basketball League
Tulsa Parks is teaming up with the University of Tulsa to get more kids involved in recreational activities by forming a youth basketball league. The basketball league will be called the Hurricane Youth Basketball League, and it will give kids from kindergarten through 5th grade the opportunity to get out and participate in recreational activities. While Tulsa Parks has youth sports programs that kicked off again coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Parks wanted to partner with local organizations to create better programming and get more kids involved.
News On 6
Money Monday: Planning For Retirement
TULSA, Okla. - Planning for retirement can feel daunting especially if you do not know where to start. On Monday, financial expert Paul Hood from Hood CPAs joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss some questions that we want to have answered when it comes to planning for retirement.
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month, and Tulsa Public Schools is celebrating this week. Starting Monday, schools will have a theme each day that honors Native American culture. Monday is "Rock your Mocs" day, a national event that invites people to celebrate tribes by wearing moccasins. Then, there is a...
News On 6
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
News On 6
Tulsa To Host 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships
Tulsa’s BOK Center and Cox Business Center are set to host the USA Gymnastics Championships in 2023. More than 1,600 of the nation’s top acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling gymnasts will be in Tulsa from June 20 to 24 for the event. The annual event attracts Olympians...
News On 6
Cox Business Convention Center Hosts Free Screening Of 'Tulsa King'
Lots of people were at the Cox Convention Center Sunday afternoon for the Tulsa King premier. Spokespeople from the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Oklahoma Film and Music Office gave remarks before the episode screening. "Tulsa King" is now streaming on Paramount Plus. New episodes release every Sunday on the...
News On 6
Prairie Surf Media Host Launch Party For ‘Tulsa King’
“Tulsa King” has officially hit the big screen, and local cast and crew in Oklahoma City celebrated big for the occasion. Prairie Surf Media hosted a launch party Sunday night in south Oklahoma City to watch the first episode of the series. The series, starring Sylvester Stallone, was filmed...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Oklahoma's Own Turnpike Troubadours are now in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Tahlequah-based band was inducted on Friday in Muskogee, along with country performers Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair. News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the induction for the Hall of Fame.
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Partnering With Petco, Oklahoma Alliance For Animals For Pet Wellness Fair
The City of Tulsa is partnering with Petco and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to host a pet wellness fair Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can bring cats and dogs to McClure Park for free vaccines, dewormer and pet food. Microchipping will also be available for $5.
News On 6
Hillcrest & THD Launch 'Don't Bug Me Campaign'
You’ve probably heard the jingle. The ‘Don't Bug Me’ campaign is back. The Hillcrest HealthCare System and the Tulsa Health Department want to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19. You'll hear the "Don't Bug Me" campaign on TV and the radio and see...
News On 6
Rising Grocery Prices Leading Up To Thanksgiving
With less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving, shoppers are feeling the impact of higher prices for the holidays. A Wells Fargo report found prices for turkeys, eggs, flour and other Thanksgiving dinner staples are up this year. Some shoppers said higher prices and a lack of supply is a...
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Department Mourning Death Of Captain
Tulsa firefighters are grieving the loss of one of their own. Captain Josh Rutledge died Friday morning, firefighters said. Chief Michael Baker said the department is "devastated by the unexpected loss," and that Rutledge's dedication was unrivaled. Captain Rutledge leaves behind his wife, four children, and one grandchild.
News On 6
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
News On 6
Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
News On 6
Joe Kennedy Transferred From Florida To Okmulgee County Jail
The person of interest in the quadruple homicide in Okmulgee County is back in Oklahoma. Joe Kennedy was transferred to the Okmulgee County Jail from Florida. He was arrested last month in Daytona Beach in a suspected stolen vehicle. Back in October, authorities found the bodies of four missing men...
News On 6
1 Injured After Oxygen Tank Blows Up At Condemned Tulsa Home
One person was injured after an oxygen tank blew up Saturday morning at a condemned Tulsa home, according to authorities. The Tulsa Fire Department said it happened at a home near West Pine Street and North Union Avenue. The man that was inside of the home at the time of...
News On 6
American Waste Control Truck Driver Hit, Killed By Car In Sand Springs
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trash collector was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Sand Springs. Authorities said the crash happened at 209 W. Ave. and 8th Street near Highway 412 just before 6 a.m. OHP said the man, 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr., stepped off the...
News On 6
Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby
A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
News On 6
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect
A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
News On 6
Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail
Joe Kennedy, the man investigators named as the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murders in October, has been booked into the county jail, authorities report. This comes after Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. In October, authorities found the dismembered...
