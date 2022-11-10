ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

PJ Walker’s injury reignites grass vs turf debate

The debate continues as to whether there is a correlation between an injury and the playing surface that it occurs on.  Players will argue that more injuries happen on artificial surfaces than on natural grass, but the NFL sources data that statistically proves that wrong. Charlotte Sports Live dives into the ongoing debate.

