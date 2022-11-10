ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera addressed the Commanders ahead of Thursday's practice

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders were in the headlines again Wednesday for nothing that had to do with football. First, there was D.C. attorney general Karl Racine’s message that he would make a “major announcement” regarding the NFL franchise on Thursday.

So, of course, the team responded later Wednesday evening and made things worse by releasing a statement in response to Racine’s promised announcement that cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

That angered Robinson’s agent, who had good things to say about most of the organization, but not whoever was behind the statement.

Team president Jason Wright released yet another statement Wednesday night, saying the following.

The earlier statement express our external counsel’s ongoing frustration with the Attorney General’s office, as they have been nothing but earnest and transparent in their communications with his team. The lawyers’ legitimate frustrations with the AG should have been separate and apart from referencing the terrible crime that affected our player.

The players returned to practice Thursday, ahead of the Monday night game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Ron Rivera had just returned to the team from California, where his mother died last week.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, Rivera addressed his team over the organization’s initial statement regarding Robinson.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported Thursday that Washington players were “pissed” over the organization using Robinson’s situation in its statement to Racine’s pending announcement.

Racine held his press conference Thursday, announcing his office was filing a consumer protection lawsuit against the Snyders, the Commanders, the NFL and commission Roger Goodell.

It’s unfortunate that Rivera continuously has to deal with things out of his and his players’ control.

