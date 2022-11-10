In his post-game press conference, UNC head coach Hubert Davis called his team’s first half performance “soft.” Coach Davis used the word several times to start his press conference, and he had every right to do so. UNC was down 50-43 and the College of Charleston was getting nearly everything they wanted to the first half, before a second half surge propelled the Tar Heels to a 102-86 victory.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO