'I think it'll be a struggle': Central VPA students, staff start virtually Monday
ST. LOUIS — Monday marks the first time students and staff will be back to learning and teaching, since the deadly shooting on Oct. 24. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will return to class via virtual learning on Nov. 14. One CVPA student shared his worries and thoughts about heading back to school with 5 On Your Side.
St. Louis church donates $10K toward counseling for CVPA students, staff
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area church is stepping up with donations for first responders, students and staff affected by the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The Gathering Church, with locations in South City, Clayton and Webster, is donating gift cards to all St....
Missouri Middle school students got sick after eating marijuana edibles shared by other students: police
"You don't know what the reaction of someone else is going to be when you offer them anything, let alone an infused edible," Robyn Clarke told KMOV.
St. Louis area schools brace for winter weather with snow days and virtual learning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The sights and sounds of winter are inching closer by the hour, as school districts across the metro dust off their learning plans for when winter weather strikes. “We start watching the weather three or four days in advance,” said Dan Gilman, Director of Transportation...
Students share marijuana edibles, several get sick at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Several students had to go to the hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at a St. Louis middle school. This happened at the North Side Community School, in Midtown, in the arts district of the Grand Center area. The school's executive director Doug Thaman said, two eighth...
Teachers' union president visits Central VPA and Collegiate families, students and teachers
ST. LOUIS — Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) High School students and teachers returned to the classroom virtually Monday for the first time since the tragic shooting that killed a teacher and a student. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten visited St. Louis on Central VPA’s first...
Maryland Heights Police Department warns of scam targeting their Facebook followers
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of an online scam. Monday morning, the department posted that a scam has surfaced that is targeting their followers. The scammers are encouraging people to purchase clothing items with the police department’s logo. The department said they are not selling clothing items.
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Missouri teen honored for saving child during July floods
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — An act of heroism, that's the criteria for one of the highest honors in the National Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Friday afternoon, a Missouri teen was honored with the rare Silver Valor award. Courage is carved on the entrance of University City...
Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics
Scammers will often use spoofed telephone numbers. It looks like Ameren on your caller ID, but it is not.
Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
Private snow treatment companies preparing for wintry conditions
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Private snow treatment companies across St. Louis are already visiting properties they service to prepare for Tuesday’s wintry conditions. American Snow and Ice told News 4 they have already deployed a majority of their fleet. They also said they have all of their staff members on standby.
School Shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
Early on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, a gunman opened fire at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) in St. Louis, Missouri. Students and staff reported hearing gunshots shortly after 9 a.m. but many thought it might have been sounds from a nearby construction site. It was not until...
St. Louis Teen Has Dying Wish Fulfilled to See Wakanda Forever
Unable to go to a theater, the teen had a private screening thanks to Marvel
Suspects steal over $22K in merchandise from St. Louis-area department stores
FENTON, Mo. — Four Texas women are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from St. Louis department stores. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 33-year-old Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 39-year-old Desdemona Dila, 31-year-old Ana Curuera and 32-year-old Ecsmira Vasile were charged with stealing $750 or more.
Teachers at St. Louis charter school vote to unionize
ST. LOUIS — Teachers at a St. Louis charter school have voted to unionize. Faculty at KIPP St. Louis High School, 706 N. Jefferson Ave., on Tuesday approved the move to join the American Federation of Teachers, Local 420, by a vote of 34 to 17, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus
The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of cosmetics from Kohl’s stores
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas and stole more than $22,000 from several Kohl's cosmetics counters.
Army Corps to host town hall on Jana Elementary contamination study
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a town hall meeting to present the results from sampling and testing at Jana Elementary School. The town hall will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 17. Members of the community are invited to come to the town hall to hear the results and ask questions.
