Belleville, IL

KMOV

Maryland Heights Police Department warns of scam targeting their Facebook followers

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of an online scam. Monday morning, the department posted that a scam has surfaced that is targeting their followers. The scammers are encouraging people to purchase clothing items with the police department’s logo. The department said they are not selling clothing items.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school

ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Private snow treatment companies preparing for wintry conditions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Private snow treatment companies across St. Louis are already visiting properties they service to prepare for Tuesday’s wintry conditions. American Snow and Ice told News 4 they have already deployed a majority of their fleet. They also said they have all of their staff members on standby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
chsponyexpress.com

School Shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

Early on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, a gunman opened fire at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) in St. Louis, Missouri. Students and staff reported hearing gunshots shortly after 9 a.m. but many thought it might have been sounds from a nearby construction site. It was not until...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

