Nashville, TN

247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Colorado

No. 11 Tennessee struggled mightily on offense against Colorado on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, losing its first game of the season 78-66 to the Buffaloes. Here's everything head coach Rick Barnes said following the game to what went wrong and changes that could be made moving forward. Opening Statement. “First...
BOULDER, CO
atozsports.com

Did Tennessee just find a new secret weapon on offense?

During Tennessee’s annihilating 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday, a player emerged that could give the Vols yet another offensive weapon. Freshman running back Dylan Sampson exploded for 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Tigers. But will he be utilized more going forward this season or was this a single-game anomaly?
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Takeaways from Tennessee's loss to Colorado

No. 11 Tennessee traveled to Nashville on Sunday afternoon and lost to Colorado 78-66 in the final game of a three-game series with the Buffs. Here's the biggest takeaways from the Vols' first loss of the season. Offensive stuggles…. Tennessee struggled mightily on the offensive end throughout the game against...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 7 Louisville scores a tough road win at Belmont

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts tough road games on his schedule each season to get his team prepared for the postseason. The Cardinals faced one of those tough road tests on Sunday night. In a tight battle, the Cardinals closed the game on an 8-2 run to take down host Belmont 75-70 in Nashville, Tenn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wgnsradio.com

Salute to Veterans win gives Blue Raiders a chance

The annual Salute to Veterans game at Floyd Stadium was meaningful in more ways than one for MTSU football. First and foremost it gave area folks an opportunity to say thanks to those who have served these United States. But this gridiron battle also provided a chance for a Blue Raider bunch to keep their bowl hopes alive.
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

Colorado upsets No. 11 Tennessee

For the first time in school history, Colorado defeated Tennessee on the hardwood. The Buffaloes' 78-66 win over the 11th-ranked Volunteers on Sunday in Nashville also marked CU's first away win against a ranked opponent since 2019. “Today was about Colorado,” said head coach Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes came...
BOULDER, CO
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 13 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Nolensville takes home the win against White County with a final score of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect. Metro Police are investigating their second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours. Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition. On...
NASHVILLE, TN
teslarati.com

World’s largest autonomous vehicle test to be conducted in Nashville

The world’s largest autonomous vehicle test, conducted by Vanderbilt University and several other universities in cooperation with Nissan, Toyota, General Motors, and the Tennessee DOT, will commence next week. Autonomous driving is one of, if not the most significant advancement currently coming to the automotive industry. However, along with...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

