This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Colorado
No. 11 Tennessee struggled mightily on offense against Colorado on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, losing its first game of the season 78-66 to the Buffaloes. Here's everything head coach Rick Barnes said following the game to what went wrong and changes that could be made moving forward. Opening Statement. “First...
Did Tennessee just find a new secret weapon on offense?
During Tennessee’s annihilating 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday, a player emerged that could give the Vols yet another offensive weapon. Freshman running back Dylan Sampson exploded for 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Tigers. But will he be utilized more going forward this season or was this a single-game anomaly?
Takeaways from Tennessee's loss to Colorado
No. 11 Tennessee traveled to Nashville on Sunday afternoon and lost to Colorado 78-66 in the final game of a three-game series with the Buffs. Here's the biggest takeaways from the Vols' first loss of the season. Offensive stuggles…. Tennessee struggled mightily on the offensive end throughout the game against...
No. 7 Louisville scores a tough road win at Belmont
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts tough road games on his schedule each season to get his team prepared for the postseason. The Cardinals faced one of those tough road tests on Sunday night. In a tight battle, the Cardinals closed the game on an 8-2 run to take down host Belmont 75-70 in Nashville, Tenn.
Salute to Veterans win gives Blue Raiders a chance
The annual Salute to Veterans game at Floyd Stadium was meaningful in more ways than one for MTSU football. First and foremost it gave area folks an opportunity to say thanks to those who have served these United States. But this gridiron battle also provided a chance for a Blue Raider bunch to keep their bowl hopes alive.
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
Rucker: No. 11 Vols served humble pie in humiliating loss. But ... it's November.
Two things can be — and often are — simultaneously true. Look no farther than 180 miles to the west for the latest example. Eleventh-ranked Tennessee returned four starters from a 27-win team and had no business losing to a mediocre-at-best Colorado team on Sunday in the Vols’ home away from home at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Vols give unique explanation for why Cedric Tillman didn’t play versus Missouri
The Tennessee Vols have multiple star wide receivers on their roster now. Jalin Hyatt has been an absolute marvel this season, producing at an unreal pace. Cedric Tillman was the highly touted WR entering the season, though. When healthy, Tillman has been great for the Vols. Unfortunately, injuries have held...
How one play against Missouri showed how that Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is an elite head coach
No one needs to convince anyone that Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is elite. Heupel has taken Tennessee from 3-7 in 2020 (Jeremy Pruitt’s final season as the program’s head coach) to 9-1 this season and on the cusp of the College Football Playoff in an incredibly short amount of time.
Colorado upsets No. 11 Tennessee
For the first time in school history, Colorado defeated Tennessee on the hardwood. The Buffaloes' 78-66 win over the 11th-ranked Volunteers on Sunday in Nashville also marked CU's first away win against a ranked opponent since 2019. “Today was about Colorado,” said head coach Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes came...
Missouri defensive coordinator gets asked if Tigers will use Georgia’s defensive gameplan against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was stifled last weekend by the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s the only time this season that we’ve seen Tennessee’s offense struggle to move the ball. Because of the Bulldogs’ defensive success, it’s been suggested that Georgia gave other teams the “blueprint” for beating...
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 13 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Nolensville takes home the win against White County with a final score of...
First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
New Titans stadium renderings include first-of-its-kind wraparound porches
New renderings have been released giving another look into the future of the Titans stadium, but there's still a long way to go until the development and funding plans are finally approved.
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
Raising Cane’s planning new restaurant in Hendersonville
The fast food chain will build a 2,843-square-foot restaurant.
Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect. Metro Police are investigating their second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours. Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition. On...
World’s largest autonomous vehicle test to be conducted in Nashville
The world’s largest autonomous vehicle test, conducted by Vanderbilt University and several other universities in cooperation with Nissan, Toyota, General Motors, and the Tennessee DOT, will commence next week. Autonomous driving is one of, if not the most significant advancement currently coming to the automotive industry. However, along with...
Weekend weather: After stormy Veterans Day, winter weather will freeze Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a chance of storms on Veterans Day, and it will be followed by dramatic drop to sub-freezing temperatures. We have a 60% chance of showers and a possible storm Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The low Friday night will...
