Alexander Valley Winegrowers Curates Its First-Ever Collection of Alexander Valley Cabernets for the Holidays

wineindustryadvisor.com
Flat Top Hills Celebrates Good Friends and Good Wines in New IG Live
Consulting Winemaker Angelina Mondavi and Host Kachet Jackson-Henderson Share Tips for a Festive Friendsgiving in a Live Conversation on November 15. Napa, CA, November 14, 2022 – Flat Top Hills, known for deliciously quaffable wines, is celebrating the spirit of camaraderie by serving up tips on hosting a fun Friendsgiving gathering this year. Tomorrow on IG Live, the winery will bring consulting winemaker Angelina Mondavi together with lifestyle expert Kachet Jackson-Henderson to share creative ideas for table settings, recipes and great wine pairings.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Thirst for Sustainability Permeates the Wine Industry
Vineyards and wineries are increasingly considering how to adopt more sustainable practices in every aspect of how they farm, the products they create, and the services and methods they utilize. The list of factors that can be altered to allow for increased sustainability range from vineyard farming practices to the winery workings, to the distribution of the final packaged goods.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Speciality Winery DTC Management Software
Wine Software, located in Napa California specializes in Winery Direct to Consumer sales management software. From Mobile Point of Sale, Wine Club and Ecommerce to Inventory, Fulfillment, Compliance and Accounting, Wine Software is an end-to-end solution suited for all wineries. Enjoy a simple, yet highly sophisticated point-of-sale while making it...
