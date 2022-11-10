Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Debra Heiling
Debra Heiling, age 71, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
myklgr.com
Douglas Gene Pape
On November 10, 2022, Douglas Gene Pape, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer and other illnesses. Visitation for Doug will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. in the Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the home of Aaron and Joleen Pape, 84494 – 150th St. Sacred Heart.
Comments / 0