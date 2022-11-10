Debra Heiling, age 71, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

