Rafael Nadal would not rule out playing until he is forty years old explaining that he doesn't know what will happen. As Nadal racked up the years so did the question about how long he will play start appearing. It's something that all older players are getting daily with Djokovic and Murray being asked them as well. The Spaniard recently revealed that he plans to play until his body allows him to which is a sensible response but also one that makes it impossible to know when that will come.

2 DAYS AGO