tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on how nephew strived to improve himself: "It is what Rafa was forced to do more or less from a very young age"
Rafael Nadal became so great at tennis with a combination of talent and a maniacal work ethic that is still present today. Nadal leaves nothing to chance and he works as hard as any player in the history of the sport. John McEnroe famously said that nobody but Jimmy Connors tries harder on the court than Rafael Nadal and that ferocious competitive spirit is what pushed him to the heights he reached.
tennisuptodate.com
"I mean I didn’t even know that those guys were real" - Thiem reveals embarrassment at sharing locker room with Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray
Dominic Thiem explained why sharing the locker room with Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray has been his most embarrassing moment in the locker room. Thiem grew up watching players like Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Federer play so when he actually saw them in the locker rooms, it was hard to process. Thiem struggled actually believe they were real due to the surreal nature of the situation.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm very excited" - Nadal hoping for passionate Italian crowd in Turin
Rafael Nadal will make his debut at the ATP Finals in Turin this upcoming week and the Spaniard is very excited. Nadal has had a lot of success over the years in Italy winning the Rome Masters multiple times. He's always enjoyed playing in front of the passionate Italian crowd and he hopes to see that same kind of passion in Turin:
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev reveals near superstition to tennis mindset: "I'm not the kind of guy that's going to be like, 'It's me winning this week'"
Daniil Medvedev is not the kind of player that would declare himself a favourite to win an event because he almost has superstitions around that. Medvedev played well in Turin last year reaching the final of the event but losing to Alexander Zverev. His level has been a mixed bag recently with excellent tennis in Astana and Vienna but not so much in Paris. It's hard to predict what kind of Medvedev we will get here. He is hopeful to play well and win the event but refrained from speaking it out loud:
Yardbarker
"I have failed to be a better indoor player" - Nadal honest ahead of ATP Finals
The last event of the ATP season will be played in Turin and Rafael Nadal will be the top-seeded player at the 2022 ATP Finals. After his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the event, the 22-time Grand Slam champion became the highest-seeded player at the 2022 ATP Finals as he will be trying to steal the no. 1 spot from the 19-years-old youngster. After a successful year, in which he managed to add two more Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal is looking to do well also in Turin.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
"He managed to pull it off, those days are over" - Tennis Hall of Famer explains why Gauff and Pegula cannot emulate John McEnroe's success in both singles and doubles
American tennis players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have by far had the most hectic and intense campaigns on the WTA tour this season, with double duty in singles and doubles throughout the year. While they have been highly successful in both formats, racking up many more wins than losses,...
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of...
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Rune and Next Gen still have a way to go to topple Djokovic : “If the Australian Open started next week, to me Djokovic is the solid favourite”
Patrick McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic is the best player right now picking him to win the Australian Open if it started tomorrow. Djokovic has been king down under for a very long time having won the event a couple of times in a row. We say 'in a row' because he didn't play last year with many adamant that he would have won it had he played. Considering how he played this year when he did play, it's not far-fetched at all.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz relishing Nadal tie at ATP Finals: "Playing Rafa is a big dea
Fritz has made a habit of playing Nadal this year but he doesn't mind as he sees the match as a privilege to experience. You don't play one of the best of all time every day so Fritz is certainly right in being excited to play Nadal again. They had some great matches this year and it was Fritz who handed Nadal his first loss this year. It came at the Indian Wells Masters where Fritz proved better in the final. He nearly beat him at Wimbledon but he will have a chance to do that in Turin:
tennisuptodate.com
Olympic Gold Medallist Monica Puig gets married to tennis player Nathan Rakitt
Retired tennis player Monica Puig got married in her native Puerto Rico to tennis player Nathan Rakitt. Puig's best career result came in Rio at the Olympic Games where she had a surprise run to win the gold medal. Her run included wins over the likes of Serena Williams as she played amazing tennis that left everyone shocked.
