Ivanovic believes Djokovic tops GOAT debate: "Both Roger and Rafa had ups and downs but Nole always stayed at top"

Rublev taunts Nadal during ATP Finals practice: "Lost both Davis Cup and Football to Russia"
Andrey Rublev practised with Nadal at the ATP Finals in Turin and they had some friendly banter during the session. It is widely known that Rublev idolizes Nadal and has called him his favourite player for a long time. The passion with which Nadal plays tennis is certainly visible in Rublev who is one of the most emotional players on the Tour.
Clijsters, Blake and Roddick debate pickleball: "On the down side, it’s easy, and people tend to wanna watch sports that aren’t"
Andy Roddick and several other former players debated the sudden rise of pickleball with Murray sceptical about it. The sport has seen a sudden spike in popularity this year with many former tennis players jumping onto the bandwagon. Judy Murray promotes the sport in the UK and she jokingly said that the sport could overtake tennis which seems far-fetched. Other former players like James Blake and Kim Clijsters became owners in the newly formed professional league for the sport.
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on how nephew strived to improve himself: "It is what Rafa was forced to do more or less from a very young age"
Rafael Nadal became so great at tennis with a combination of talent and a maniacal work ethic that is still present today. Nadal leaves nothing to chance and he works as hard as any player in the history of the sport. John McEnroe famously said that nobody but Jimmy Connors tries harder on the court than Rafael Nadal and that ferocious competitive spirit is what pushed him to the heights he reached.
Fritz relishing Nadal tie at ATP Finals: "Playing Rafa is a big dea
Fritz has made a habit of playing Nadal this year but he doesn't mind as he sees the match as a privilege to experience. You don't play one of the best of all time every day so Fritz is certainly right in being excited to play Nadal again. They had some great matches this year and it was Fritz who handed Nadal his first loss this year. It came at the Indian Wells Masters where Fritz proved better in the final. He nearly beat him at Wimbledon but he will have a chance to do that in Turin:
TV Guide 2022 ATP Finals including Nadal, Djokovic and Fritz
The ATP Finals are taking place over the next week with the group stage starting on Sunday 13 November and on TennisUpToDate, we have you covered in terms of how to watch all the coverage from Turin. The traditional end of year tournament sees Rafael Nadal involved, as well as...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges
Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
Golf instruction: When your swing is feeling out of sorts, try this mid-round adjustment
We’ve all had rounds where the golf swing just isn’t cooperating. Whether it’s too fast, too long or the ball is not going where you want it, playing golf without your best stuff can make for a frustrating day. Luckily, we have a tip for you that...
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
Swiatek's father full of pride after incredible 2022 season: "It's time for a well-deserved rest"
Iga Swiatek is full of pride after his daughter's 2022 season adding that it's time for a well-deserved rest for the number one. Iga Swiatek had a tremendous 2022 campaign winning over 60 matches and losing less than 10. The Polish player won two grand slam events as well as a couple of other big events such as WTA 1000 premier events. All of that filled her father with pride who shared his thoughts on social media:
Nadal on quality he admires most in Djokovic: "Doesn't matter how things are going, he always keeps going till the end and that's something very difficult"
Rafael Nadal admires Djokovic in some regards and leading up to the ATP Finals the Spaniard revealed what he admires most. They played 59 times so far in their career with Djokovic holding a slight 30-29 advantage. The rivalry is built upon tremendous respect between the players and Nadal shared ahead of the ATP Finals what qualities he admires about the Serbian:
"Novak's season has been like a mess and he's been dealing with it, I think, extremely well" - Corretja admires Djokovic for bouncing back ahead of ATP Finals
Alex Corretja believes Novak Djokovic handled this season of 'mess' extremely well and it's hard to argue against it. It's not been the best season for Djokovic but he still managed a better season than Medvedev for example who handled all his issues far worse than Djokovic. It all started with Australia for Djokovic and continued throughout the year with his vaccination status.
Medvedev reveals near superstition to tennis mindset: "I'm not the kind of guy that's going to be like, 'It's me winning this week'"
Daniil Medvedev is not the kind of player that would declare himself a favourite to win an event because he almost has superstitions around that. Medvedev played well in Turin last year reaching the final of the event but losing to Alexander Zverev. His level has been a mixed bag recently with excellent tennis in Astana and Vienna but not so much in Paris. It's hard to predict what kind of Medvedev we will get here. He is hopeful to play well and win the event but refrained from speaking it out loud:
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
"There's nobody that really moves the needle in women's tennis right now" - Osaka 'hugely important' according to McEnroe
Patrick McEnroe said that Naomi Osaka is hugely important for tennis because nobody really moves the needle as much as she does. It's a sentiment similar to the one his brother John has about Nick Kyrgios and it's been proven true. Both Kyrgios and Osaka are huge crowd magnets even if they are not playing well or are not ranked in the top of tennis.
Federer featured in a question on Celebrity Jeopardy but not recognised
Roger Federer was featured in a question on Celebrity Jeopardy but went unrecognized as nobody could name him. Roger Federer is quite recognizable around the world but nobody recognized him in an episode of the game show Celebrity jeopardy that features other celebrities. The show is hosted by The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik and featured actor John Higgins, comedian Joel Kim Booster and actor Will Wheaton.
