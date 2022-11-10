Read full article on original website
Auger-Aliassime responds to calls for reduced ATP calendar: "It’s about preparation and discipline to try to stay ready and to accept that's reality"
Felix Auger-Aliassime is not in favour of cutting the ATP calendar wanting players to rather embrace the challenge. Sports schedules are always discussion topics in order to keep the athletes healthy as nobody wants to see them missing long times with injury. Some talk about the tennis season getting shorter arose but Felix Auger-Aliassime is not in favour of that:
Djokovic's PTPA open to starting rival tour alongside ATP and WTA: "That's why we exist"
Novak Djokovic's PTPA is not looking to replace the ATP but would consider it if suitable offers for something like that arrived. The PTPA was formed by Djokovic and his good friend Pospisil as they felt the ATP was not doing a well enough job of representing all the players. While receiving largely negative reactions, the organization received some support from fans and even some seasoned professionals like Isner, Schwartzman, and Opelka among others.
Ruud believes form best since US Open after Auger-Aliassime win: "The last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle"
Casper Ruud took on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first match of the 2022 ATP Finals and he proved better in straight sets. It was a decent match by both players but Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too inconsistent for Ruud who was near-perfect the entire match. The Norwegian had particular success on his serve dropping only a handful of points on his serve which proved crucial on a faster indoor court like this one.
Fritz beats Nadal in his first ATP Finals match
Taylor Fritz proved quite comfortable in his first-ever match at the ATP Finals beating Nadal 7-6(3) 6-1 to win the match. It was a fairly interesting match because it opened quite well for both players. The quick conditions gave both players a chance to set the tone after the first serve. It worked well for both, especially Fritz who had his devastating serve firing on all cylinders. Nadal was forced to save break points a couple of times in the opening set but he was able to get to the tiebreak.
RTF President Tarpischev believes Wimbledon ban and injuries ruined Medvedev's season: "His nerves are unsteady"
Russian Tennis Federation Tarpischev believes the Wimbledon ban and injuries destroyed the season of Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev did not have a very good season failing to win any major trophies and losing a couple of finals in the process. It started really well with a final in Australia. It was a match where he was very close to winning the match but he was unable to finish it off against Nadal.
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on how nephew strived to improve himself: "It is what Rafa was forced to do more or less from a very young age"
Rafael Nadal became so great at tennis with a combination of talent and a maniacal work ethic that is still present today. Nadal leaves nothing to chance and he works as hard as any player in the history of the sport. John McEnroe famously said that nobody but Jimmy Connors tries harder on the court than Rafael Nadal and that ferocious competitive spirit is what pushed him to the heights he reached.
Andrey Rublev takes down Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals in Turin
Andrey Rublev played a pretty strong match to outlast Daniil Medvedev in three sets at the ATP Finals 6-7(7) 3-6 7-6(7). Medvedev is not enjoying an outstanding year and his ATP Finals also started badly. He found himself down against Rublev quite early in the match as he struggled to find a good rhythm on the court but he was able to break back when Rublev served for the set.
Gauff on friendship with McNally after reuniting at Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Female Slim Shady and her hype woman"
Coco Gauff has a strong bond with Caty McNally who has been a friend for a long time as well as a good doubles partner. Gauff and McNally practically grew up on the courts together and they have both made their way to the professionals. McNally is taking a bit longer than Gauff but she's heading towards the top 100 as well with some strong performances this year as well.
Swiatek's father full of pride after incredible 2022 season: "It's time for a well-deserved rest"
Iga Swiatek is full of pride after his daughter's 2022 season adding that it's time for a well-deserved rest for the number one. Iga Swiatek had a tremendous 2022 campaign winning over 60 matches and losing less than 10. The Polish player won two grand slam events as well as a couple of other big events such as WTA 1000 premier events. All of that filled her father with pride who shared his thoughts on social media:
Fritz relishing Nadal tie at ATP Finals: "Playing Rafa is a big dea
Fritz has made a habit of playing Nadal this year but he doesn't mind as he sees the match as a privilege to experience. You don't play one of the best of all time every day so Fritz is certainly right in being excited to play Nadal again. They had some great matches this year and it was Fritz who handed Nadal his first loss this year. It came at the Indian Wells Masters where Fritz proved better in the final. He nearly beat him at Wimbledon but he will have a chance to do that in Turin:
Nadal on potentially playing until 40 like Federer: "You never know what can happen"
Rafael Nadal would not rule out playing until he is forty years old explaining that he doesn't know what will happen. As Nadal racked up the years so did the question about how long he will play start appearing. It's something that all older players are getting daily with Djokovic and Murray being asked them as well. The Spaniard recently revealed that he plans to play until his body allows him to which is a sensible response but also one that makes it impossible to know when that will come.
"There aren't very many signs brewing that she is dedicated or wants to come back to the game again"- Leading tennis writer doesn't think Osaka will return to the top again
Pete Bodo, one of the leading tennis voices of our time doesn't see Osaka returning to the top of the sport again. Osaka was once a superb player that dominated the Tour with her incredible tennis, especially on hard courts. She's far removed from that form spending more time these days with her business ventures than tennis.
Medvedev reveals near superstition to tennis mindset: "I'm not the kind of guy that's going to be like, 'It's me winning this week'"
Daniil Medvedev is not the kind of player that would declare himself a favourite to win an event because he almost has superstitions around that. Medvedev played well in Turin last year reaching the final of the event but losing to Alexander Zverev. His level has been a mixed bag recently with excellent tennis in Astana and Vienna but not so much in Paris. It's hard to predict what kind of Medvedev we will get here. He is hopeful to play well and win the event but refrained from speaking it out loud:
Roddick and Fritz join debate after Murray raises point about slow courts: "Top seeds for last 20 years have won on all surfaces"
Andy Murray raised a point about slow courts nowadays offering some observations which could spice things up a bit. The British player suggested that toying with the balls instead would provide more variety to the sport as opposed to slowing all courts down. Courts have been getting slower over the years to counter the rise of very powerful serves.
"Feels great" - Fritz after winning maiden ATP Finals match
Taylor Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal in his first-ever match at the ATP Finals and he admitted that it feels great to be on top of the group. Not only did he win the first match, but he is also sitting at the top of the group which is a good sign for moving to the semi-finals. Players that sit on top of the group after the first match generally make it to the semi-finals and he echoed a similar sentiment after the match:
Brandon Nakashima wins 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals
Brandon Nakashima proved better than Jiri Lehecka for the second time at the Next Gen ATP Finals with this one coming in the finals. The American actually opened the event with a loss but won every single match since then. He defeated Lehecka in straight sets in the round-robin stage and did so again here despite starting slower than the Czech player.
Ruud super impressed by rise of Alcaraz and in particular Rune: "We will see more of Holger in the future"
Casper Ruud is super impressed by the rise of Alcaraz this year as well as the sudden rise of Rune who recently entered the top 10 for the first time. Ruud has matches with both this year as Alcaraz proved better than Ruud in the US Open final. He also played Rune at Roland Garros beating him but they had a run-in at the net with both having harsh words for the other after the match.
Kokkinakis excited to reunite again with Kyrgios for ATP Finals: "It's always good playing with a friend"
Thanasi Kokkinakis is excited to play with childhood mate Nick Kyrgios at the ATP Finals in the doubles this year. The Aussie duo did not play too many events this year but they were more than dominant when they did play earning enough points to secure a place in Turin. He's excited about the prospect as is Kyrgios as they make their debut at the ATP Finals.
"Definitely one I will never forget" - Coco Gauff signs off on 2022 season
With USA's exit from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Gauff's season came to an end and she marked it with a message on social media. This year has been the best season of Gauff's career. She didn't win any major trophy but she did compete for several including the Roland Garros where she played her first Roland Garros final. In light of her season concluding, Gauff shared a brief message on social media:
"Why not have some quick courts with slow balls or vice versa?" - Murray calls for variety in ATP's slow courts and balls
Much has been talked about events looking to look very similar as there is less variety among court speeds and Andy Murray has some propositions. According to Murray, the ATP Tour is trying way too hard to weaken some of the best servers on the Tour who have a clear advantage on very fast courts. Instead of doing that, the British player wants to see compromise because it's looking all the same now:
