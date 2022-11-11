ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day 2022: Military jet flyovers

The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base at Portland, will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout the state.

142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers.

“We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," he said. "The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force.”

The F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around the designated times on Friday, 11 November:

10:45 a.m. Tillamook Air Museum, Tillamook10:57 a.m. Albany Veterans Day Parade, Albany11:11 a.m. University of Portland, Portland11:32 a.m. The Dalles Area Chamber, The Dalles12:07 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls12:22 p.m. Douglas County Veterans Day Parade, Roseburg

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. There will also be a funeral flyover at 11:20 a.m. in Mollala.

About the 142nd Wing

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Wing defends the homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border through their Aerospace Control Alert mission as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

For more information, contact 142nd Wing Public Affairs at 142.wg.pa@us.af.mil

