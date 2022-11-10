Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Monday’s Mini-Report, 11.14.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * The latest on the mass shooting at the University of Virginia: “A student accused of gunning down three University of Virginia football players had been on the school’s radar for possible links to weapons and hazing, officials said Monday.”. * Tragedy...
Russia faces G20 calls to end Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure to end its war in Ukraine Tuesday, as G20 leaders meeting in Indonesia rued the high cost of the eight-month-old conflict. In a draft communique, countries including Russia deplored the impact of "the war in Ukraine" -- a conflict that "most members strongly condemned".
Trump’s 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans
CNN — Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party’s disappointing midterm performance.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kherson victory marks ‘beginning of the end’ of war, Ukraine president says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits liberated city of Kherson; UN general assembly votes to require Russia pay reparations over invasion
Inflation risks remain as Congress eyes billions in year-end spending spree: budget hawk
Congress could consider hundreds of billions in new spending at the end of 2022, which would require new borrowing and would keep inflationary pressures elevated, says one budget expert.
MSNBC
Russia faces one of its most humiliating setbacks yet in Ukraine
Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital captured by Russia, has been liberated. Ukrainian troops entered the southern Ukrainian city on Friday after a Russian withdrawal, and were immediately swarmed by cheering civilians crying tears of joy over the end of enduring Russian occupation. Russia still holds huge chunks of Ukraine's...
Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety
LONDON — (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble...
MSNBC
Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China
Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass and former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi since Biden took office. “We've entered a period in which this is a competition. And all the rhetoric out of the White House was about managing that competition, trying to keep a lid on it, trying to keep it from spilling into conflict over a hotspot like Taiwan, and not about kind of major joint initiatives that we're doing together with China, or major bilateral dialogues in different areas like you might have heard in previous administrations,” says Rhodes. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate
The 8 billionth baby on Earth is about to be born on a planet that is getting hotter
MSNBC
Doug Mastriano's Christian nationalist fantasy clobbered by American reality
The GOP Game of Thrones headed by former President Donald Trump, Christian nationalists and an assortment of unsuitable candidates met reality on Election Day. Instead crowing about big wins, they are eating crow instead — and pointing fingers. Some high-profile Christian nationalist candidates — most notably Doug Mastriano, the Republican who ran for governor of Pennsylvania — struggled Tuesday. What does it mean for those candidates, and do Tuesday’s results mean the promotion of Christian nationalism will no longer be a Republican political strategy?
MSNBC
New documents detail foreign government spending at Trump’s D.C. hotel
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, weighs in on her committee’s findings that foreign governments spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump’s D.C. hotel during his presidencyNov. 14, 2022.
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial
A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts in the long-running trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine
MSNBC
GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop
As Donald Trump is expected to make his 2024 announcement this week, Republican finger-pointing is underway after failing to take back the Senate in the midterm elections. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the future of the Republican party and its relationship with Trump after failing to make a “red wave” happen. Nov. 14, 2022.
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country's Oscar entry, the movie "Joyland."
MSNBC
Ron Klain on Democrats’ historic midterm wins
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the “unbelievable moment” of Democrats winning control of the Senate and what a Democratic Senate means for President Biden’s agenda, including the ability to get judicial nominees confirmed without GOP opposition: “That’s one of the most important legacies of any president.”Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy can't win
When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday announcing his bid to become speaker of the House in January, he likely intended it to arrive in the aftermath of a massive win for Republicans in the midterms, content in the knowledge that a sizable GOP majority that he’d helped usher in was prepared to back him in the 118th Congress next year. Instead, he is looking at presiding over one of the slimmest majorities in the history of the House, if he wins a majority at all.
MSNBC
Transcript: Rinse, Repeat
The largest mass sedition trial in American history churns on. And continues descending into chaos. But the dozens of sedition defendants attempting to wreak havoc on the proceedings would soon get a high-profile assist. From serving members of Congress injecting themselves into the trial and coming to the defense of the accused seditionists standing trial. Before a verdict can be reached, one final twist calls into question whether the Justice Department will see the case to the end, or cut bait entirely.
MSNBC
Democrats keep control of the Senate, a major victory for Biden's agenda
Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects. That means Democrats have won 50 seats, effectively keeping their edge in the Senate after a close midterm elections cycle and successfully fighting off Republican efforts to take control of the chamber. (Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, giving them 50 Senate seats as well, Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to cast any potential tiebreaking votes.)
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: “Donald has a fragile ego so there’s not a diaper big enough for him”
Much of the blame for the GOP’s midterm losses is being laid at the feet of the Former President, especially from those formerly loyal to him. Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, isn’t surprised by the reaction from the Former President or the Republican Party. “The Republican Party doesn’t care what Donald has to say anymore,” says Cohen.Nov. 13, 2022.
Comments / 0