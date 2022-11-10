Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass and former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi since Biden took office. “We've entered a period in which this is a competition. And all the rhetoric out of the White House was about managing that competition, trying to keep a lid on it, trying to keep it from spilling into conflict over a hotspot like Taiwan, and not about kind of major joint initiatives that we're doing together with China, or major bilateral dialogues in different areas like you might have heard in previous administrations,” says Rhodes. Nov. 14, 2022.

13 HOURS AGO