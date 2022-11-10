ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Falcons?

By Anthony Rizzuti
Do the league’s experts think the Carolina Panthers have what it takes to black out the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night?

Let’s take a look at this week’s picks.

USA TODAY: Falcons

Panthers (1): Chris Bumbaca

Falcons (5): Jarrett Bell, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Lorenzo Reyes

ESPN: Falcons

Falcons (8): Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Laura Rutledge, Seth Wickersham, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano, Jason Reid

NFL.com: Falcons

Panthers (1): Colleen Wolfe

Falcons (9): Daniel Jeremiah Maurice Jones-Drew, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Adam Rank

CBS Sports: Falcons

Panthers (1): Will Brinson

Falcons (7): Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, John Breech, Dave Richard, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Jamey Eisenberg

Pro Football Talk: Falcons

Falcons (2): Mike, Florio, Michael David Smith

Overall

Panthers: 3

Falcons: 31

The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'No explanation:' Frustrated Cowboys pointing fingers at officials (again) after loss

The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead to let Aaron Rodgers and the Packers mount a comeback and eventually win their Week 10 game in overtime. It was a gut-wrenching way to end what was supposed to have been a storybook return to Green Bay for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and an exorcising of the demons that Rodgers and Lambeau Field represent for America’s Team.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ron Rivera held a football in his hand and choked back tears in the locker room as he tried to address the Commanders. He could barely get through his words. This win was for his mom, who died two weeks ago. “My mother would have been proud,” Washington’s coach said as he walked off to an ovation from his players. Rivera had reason to feel appreciative of this effort. The Commanders navigated another week of turmoil — this time, team owner Dan Snyder was sued by the District of Columbia — and played the role of spoiler, thwarting yet another perfect season. The Commanders kept the Philadelphia Eagles off-kilter most of the game and forced four turnovers against one of the most ball-secure teams in the league in a 32-21 win on Monday night. The Eagles lost for the first time in nine games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 11

Shaking all over USAT The NFL is topsy-turvy in 2022, and it doesn't matter what division you are in—anything can happen in any week. As the schedule turns to Week 11, here is how all 32 teams stack up...32. Houston Texans (1-7-1, lost to New York Giants) (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) The Texans are heading toward a draft pick that could help change the future of the franchise. Now if they can only endure the losses it will take to get there. Next: vs. Washington Commanders31. Carolina Panthers (3-7, defeated Atlanta Falcons) (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports) The Panthers got even with the Falcons...
OREGON STATE
