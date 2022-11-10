Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Falcons?
Do the league’s experts think the Carolina Panthers have what it takes to black out the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night?
Let’s take a look at this week’s picks.
USA TODAY: Falcons
Panthers (1): Chris Bumbaca
Falcons (5): Jarrett Bell, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Lorenzo Reyes
ESPN: Falcons
Falcons (8): Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Laura Rutledge, Seth Wickersham, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano, Jason Reid
NFL.com: Falcons
Panthers (1): Colleen Wolfe
Falcons (9): Daniel Jeremiah Maurice Jones-Drew, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Adam Rank
CBS Sports: Falcons
Panthers (1): Will Brinson
Falcons (7): Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, John Breech, Dave Richard, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Jamey Eisenberg
Pro Football Talk: Falcons
Falcons (2): Mike, Florio, Michael David Smith
Overall
Panthers: 3
Falcons: 31
Comments / 0