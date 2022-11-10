ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Bare Baby Bump On Instagram

The photo shows Prinsloo in a walk-in closet posing with her baby bump and revealed that she's been feeling under the weather. "Day 10 of being sick. Send help," she wrote alongside the photo, according to Page Six who grabbed a screenshot of the photo before it disappeared after 24 hours.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Bündchen had previously posed alongside Valente and his brothers Pedro and Giu during a shoot for Dust Magazine in 2021 and had shared a post calling the Valente brothers "Awesome teachers" while training in jiu-jitsu in February 2022. Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce on October 28. "With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy