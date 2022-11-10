There’s nothing like an election to get a sense of a politician’s political power. This month, Gov. Kathy Hochul won her first full term in office, fending off a surprisingly strong challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin. State Attorney General Letitia James, who ultimately opted not to challenge Hochul for the governorship this year, coasted to another four years as the state’s chief legal officer. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins saw some of her members lose key races, but she came into Election Day with such an insurmountable majority that she’ll easily retain her title as majority leader.

15 HOURS AGO