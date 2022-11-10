LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO