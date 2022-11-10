Read full article on original website
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Chuck Morrell breaks down the key moments for Washington's defense in their win at Oregon
Washington Co-Defensive Coordinator Chuck Morrell spoke to the media Monday about the key moments behind UW's defensive effort down in Eugene, as the Huskies defeated No. 6 Oregon 37-34 in Eugene. He was also asked about Washington's next opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes. Update on Jordan Perryman and Davon Banks... "Jordan...
Lanning refuses to get specific about injuries, but feels 'more positive' after recent update
Oregon coach Dan Lanning chose not to share an update on the status of several injured players during Monday's press conference. The first year-head coach did offer some optimism though about where things stand with injured quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk. “I’m not going...
Notebook: Oregon State avoids serious injuries, wins in all three phases, looks forward to early kick
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith opened his week twelve press conference with by far the longest opening statement he’s made all year, speaking for over five minutes before fielding his first question. He used the introduction to Monday’s media availability as an opportunity to offer his condolences...
Lanning 'anxious' to hear further explanation on illegal touching penalty
Late in Oregon's comeback bid to beat No. 25 Washington, Bo Nix found Troy Franklin down the left sideline for a crucial first down to the 20-yard line to set up the game-tying field goal. However, a flag was thrown, and Franklin was called for illegally touching the football. Illegal...
