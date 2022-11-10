Read full article on original website
Related
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2022
From cheesy Christmas rom-coms to buzzworthy bestseller adaptations
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
How the Pre-Release Demand for ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sizes Up Versus Other Marvel Films | Chart
Is the buzz ahead of the "Black Panther" sequel higher than recent releases for Doctor Strange, Thor and Spider-Man?
Broken Lizard’s ‘Quasi’ Gets Release Date From Searchlight
The "Hunchback of Notre Dame" satire will stream as a Hulu Original
How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Became the Latest Franchise Film to Survive Its Star’s Untimely Death
Without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, the MCU sequel stands apart from even the likes of "Furious 7" and "The Dark Knight"
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Joins Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’
David Leitch is directing the movie, inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name
Here’s How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Addresses Chadwick Boseman’s Death
WARNING: Massive spoilers ahead for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Wakanda has lost her king, and heading into “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” there was one overarching question: how will Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death be addressed in the storyline?. Many wondered if it would come at the hands...
‘Constantine 2’ Will Be Rated R If Director Francis Lawrence Gets His Way
"My big, big regret was that we [had] an R-rated movie that's really a PG-13 movie, Lawrence tells TheWrap of the first film
Oscars Documentary Race Hits 144 Entries, Up From 2021
The list includes All that Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Navalny and Good Night Oppy
‘The English’: Why Emily Blunt Finally Made the Leap to Producer With Prime Video Western (Video)
"This project [is] certainly the one I feel closest to out of all of them, Blunt tells TheWrap
‘The Old Man & the Pool’ Broadway Review: Mike Birbiglia Dives Back Into the Deep End
The comedian takes another self-deprecating tour of his personal medical history
How to Watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': When Is the Sequel Streaming?
The world is ready to return to Wakanda. The nation faces many questions following the end of “Black Panther” when King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) decided to open up the gates of the hidden land to the world, sharing precious resources like the metal vibranium. Ryan Coogler returns...
‘Empire of Light': Olivia Colman Romances Michael Ward in New Trailer for Sam Mendes Drama (Video)
Searchlight Pictures has debuted the theatrical trailer for writer/director Sam Mendes’ new film “Empire of Light.” The first teaser, released on August 24, focused on Toby Jones waxing poetically about the visual science of film. This trailer, however, is more plot-specific, highlighting the core romance between Olivia Colman (Oscar winner for “The Favourite” in 2018) and Michael Ward (winner of the BAFTA Rising Star Award and turning 25 this Friday).
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Says Sequel’s Success Was Far From a Sure Thing
TheWrapMagazine: "People come up to me, not just to tell me that they saw the movie, but to brag about how many times they saw the movie, Kosinski said
‘Tulsa King’ Review: Stallone Embraces the Absurd in Quirky Taylor Sheridan Series
Sylvester Stallone plays a mob boss released from prison and sent to Tulsa, OK in Sheridan's latest Paramount+ show
‘The Fabelmans’ Earns Solid $40,000 Average at Specialty Box Office
Universal will release Steven Spielberg's latest film nationwide on Thanksgiving weekend
‘9-1-1’ Star Corinne Massiah on May’s Takedown of a Would-Be QAnon Follower: ‘We Weren’t Milking It’
(Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 8, titled “What’s Your Fantasy?”) In Fox’s “9-1-1” Season 6, May Grant’s (Corinne Massiah) main problem might be making it to her USC classes on time, but Monday night’s eighth episode — titled “What’s Your Fantasy?” — finds her once again on the receiving end of a distressing emergency call, one in which she must de-escalate a deeply personal life-or-death situation. Daughter to Angela Bassett’s Athena, the recurring character stumbles upon a troubled peer who is deep into penning a disturbing QAnon-adjacent manifesto, forcing May to apprehend the conspiracy theorist as he takes her boyfriend, Darius, hostage.
‘Andor’ to Air on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu Over Thanksgiving
The first two episodes of the "Star Wars" spinoff series will be made widely available ahead of the season finale on Disney+
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Credits Scene Explained: Royal Secrets
We break down that big surprise and its larger ramifications
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0