SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Back in the starting lineup for a night, Jordan Poole scored a season-best 36 points on the debut of his first bobblehead and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday. A performance fitting of a Poole Party, indeed: He shot 13 for 20 and knocked down five 3-pointers. With 10:36 left in the game, Poole hit a 3 under pressure and the ball bounced high against the backboard and fell through and he converted a free throw for the four-point play. Poole received a warm ovation when he left for good at the 8:04 mark of the fourth quarter following his 13th career game with 30 or more points. Stephen Curry added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists playing 27 minutes and Andrew Wiggins scored 10 for the Warriors in the second game of a back-to-back after they lost 122-115 at Sacramento on Sunday to fall to 0-7 on the road.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO