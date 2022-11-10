Read full article on original website
Related
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
theplaylist.net
Ryan Coogler Says Original ‘Wakanda Forever’ Story Had T’Challa’s Struggles After The “Blip”: “He Was Going To Be Grieving The Loss of Time”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters next weekend to wrap up Phase 4 of the MCU, and Marvel fans have lots of questions in the lead-up to the film’s release. For instance, will the sequel be as successful as Ryan Coogler‘s 2018 film, which reeled in $1.3 billion at the global box office? Or how will this show set up Phase 5 content, such as the upcoming Disney+ series “Ironheart,” which centers on Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams/Ironheart?
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Takes Box Office Throne With $180 Million Opening
Ryan Coogler's Marvel sequel has earned a $330 million global launch
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
How the Pre-Release Demand for ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sizes Up Versus Other Marvel Films | Chart
Is the buzz ahead of the "Black Panther" sequel higher than recent releases for Doctor Strange, Thor and Spider-Man?
‘Black Panther’ Costumer Wanted to Show All of Africa ‘Coming Together’ for T’Challa’s Funeral
Oscar-winning designer Ruth Carter used traditional clothing from tribes across Africa for Wakanda's all-white funeral attire
Sylvester Stallone Says Infusing ‘Quirky Behavior’ Into Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Was Key: ‘You Have to Be Irreverent’
The veteran actor tells TheWrap about playing an off-kilter gangster starting over and how he flipped Sheridan's original take on the character
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Season 2 Bug Bite Explained: Did Justin Theroux’s Allie Truly Face a Life-or-Death Scenario?
The Foxes' escape from Mexico took a scary pause in Season 2's second episode
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained by Creator Jeff Rake
From Angelina's latest new low to that heartbreaking finale death
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Joins Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’
David Leitch is directing the movie, inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name
Broken Lizard’s ‘Quasi’ Gets Release Date From Searchlight
The "Hunchback of Notre Dame" satire will stream as a Hulu Original
Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff No Longer Moving Forward
"I guess they don't want to do it," Robbie said in a new interview
Satisfied Adults Are Sharing What They Surprisingly Started Enjoying As They Get Older, And My Millennial Ass Is On Board With Way Too Many Of These
"As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that. I get it now."
Seth Rogen Comedy About Flailing Hollywood Legacy Studio Gets Series Order at Apple TV+
Rogen will star, executive produce and write alongside longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, with Emmy winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory showrunning
‘9-1-1’ Star Corinne Massiah on May’s Takedown of a Would-Be QAnon Follower: ‘We Weren’t Milking It’
(Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 8, titled “What’s Your Fantasy?”) In Fox’s “9-1-1” Season 6, May Grant’s (Corinne Massiah) main problem might be making it to her USC classes on time, but Monday night’s eighth episode — titled “What’s Your Fantasy?” — finds her once again on the receiving end of a distressing emergency call, one in which she must de-escalate a deeply personal life-or-death situation. Daughter to Angela Bassett’s Athena, the recurring character stumbles upon a troubled peer who is deep into penning a disturbing QAnon-adjacent manifesto, forcing May to apprehend the conspiracy theorist as he takes her boyfriend, Darius, hostage.
‘The English’: Why Emily Blunt Finally Made the Leap to Producer With Prime Video Western (Video)
"This project [is] certainly the one I feel closest to out of all of them, Blunt tells TheWrap
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors the Daniels on the ‘Surreal,’ ‘Wild’ Ride of Success
TheWrap magazine: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert chat about the Oscars, Michelle Yeoh magic and preserving their unique approach to filmmaking
‘Good Night Oppy’ Wins Top Prize at Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Other winners include "Navalny," "Fire of Love," "Bad Axe," "Moonage Daydream," "Descendant" and "The Beatles: Get Back"
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0