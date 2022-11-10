Read full article on original website
DENVER — The NFL’s next COVID-19 outbreak during the 2022 regular season will be the first. The Broncos apparently won’t be the first team to succumb to the once world-changing virus after two players got sick and missed practice Friday -- outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and backup receiver Kendall Hinton – were feeling better Saturday and were cleared to travel with the team for the game here Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Philadelphia's trajectory remains unchanged after Monday's loss to the Commanders. Now Nick Sirianni can fine-tune his club without the inevitable pressures of an undefeated season.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It's a make or break in Music City. There is still hope that the football landscape will look back and say the Broncos were sandbagging in the first-half of this season, with what Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett getting to know each other, as they pulled off a repeat of a Philadelphia-type resurgence from last year. All the well-rested and assumingly fully prepared Broncos have to do is defeat a beat-up, emotionally drained Tennessee Titans’ club Sunday in chilly Nashville.
