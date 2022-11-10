ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Related
9News

Bonitto, Hinton cleared from illness for Tennessee trip

DENVER — The NFL’s next COVID-19 outbreak during the 2022 regular season will be the first. The Broncos apparently won’t be the first team to succumb to the once world-changing virus after two players got sick and missed practice Friday -- outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and backup receiver Kendall Hinton – were feeling better Saturday and were cleared to travel with the team for the game here Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
9News

Kareem Jackson on Broncos game at Tennessee: 'Everybody feels that sense of urgency'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It's a make or break in Music City. There is still hope that the football landscape will look back and say the Broncos were sandbagging in the first-half of this season, with what Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett getting to know each other, as they pulled off a repeat of a Philadelphia-type resurgence from last year. All the well-rested and assumingly fully prepared Broncos have to do is defeat a beat-up, emotionally drained Tennessee Titans’ club Sunday in chilly Nashville.
