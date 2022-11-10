ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It's a make or break in Music City. There is still hope that the football landscape will look back and say the Broncos were sandbagging in the first-half of this season, with what Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett getting to know each other, as they pulled off a repeat of a Philadelphia-type resurgence from last year. All the well-rested and assumingly fully prepared Broncos have to do is defeat a beat-up, emotionally drained Tennessee Titans’ club Sunday in chilly Nashville.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO