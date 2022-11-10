Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
The Blog: KMA Talk Radio Episode 473: Desiree Sylver, Drunk Chicken Cigars
Each week, I have the opportunity to produce the news segment for KMA Talk Radio. On the Cigar Coop “blog,” we post replays of the shows the week following the date the show is aired. On September 3, 2022, Desiree Sylver of Drunk Chicken Cigars was the special guest.
cigar-coop.com
The Blog: KMA Episode 474: Smokin Tabacco Takeover with La Flor Dominicana
Each week, I have the opportunity to produce the news segment for KMA Talk Radio. On the Cigar Coop “blog,” we post replays of the shows the week following the date the show is aired. On September 10, 2022, the team at Smokin’ Tabacco hosted the show. The special guests included Litto Gomez, Tony Gomez, Litto Gomez Jr., and Jonathan Carney of La Flor Dominicana.
Miike Takashi Series Ready to ‘Connect’ – Global Bulletin
CONNECTIONS MADE Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take...
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: La Gloria Cubana Glorias Makes Debut in Belgium
Last month, Habanos S.A. launched the La Gloria Cubana Glorias, an exclusive offering for La Casa del Habano retailers. The launch took place at a gala dinner at the Autoworld Museum in Brussels, Belgium. The event was done in conjunction with Laguito 1492 NV, the exclusive distributor for Habanos S.A. In the Benelux region.
Comments / 0