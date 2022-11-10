Read full article on original website
Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday’s 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns. Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return. Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason after being a standout since joining the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020.
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared to practice, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston. He reached a settlement with the league to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, Watson has been allowed only to attend meetings and work out at the team’s facility. The Browns don’t practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field. As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.
Jets come off bye with chance to take over first in AFC East
The New York Jets head to New England on Sunday to take on the Patriots with a chance to exact a measure of revenge after losing to the division rivals for the 13th straight time 22-17 at home on Oct. 30. A victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts, would put the Jets in first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010, according to Sportradar. New York and New England were tied at 9-2 through Week 12 of that season which was also the last year the Jets made the playoffs.
Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it’s the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. At 5-4 New England is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. This week’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games over a 12-day period, concluding with back-to-back Thursday night games at Minnesota on Thanksgiving night and home against Buffalo on Dec. 1.
Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday in Miami. The Dolphins unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns’ effort, personnel, schemes and future. There are problems everywhere, but especially for a defense that was supposed to be the team’s strength and has turned out to be a glaring weakness.
Minnesota Vikings pull off epic 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, coming back from a 17-point deficit
It is already being called the “game of the year” by none other than LeBron James. In a dramatic finale that required overtime to settle the result, the Minnesota Vikings somehow defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday, improving their record to 8-1. Leading 27-10 in the third...
