Madelaine Petsch & Mena Massoud Star In ‘Hotel for the Holidays’ Trailer – Watch Now! | Jami Belushi, Jayne Eastwood, Kayleigh Shikanai, Madelaine Petsch, Max Lloyd-Jones, Mena Massoud, Movies, Neil Crone, Trailer

Georgia State

Madelaine Petsch & Mena Massoud Star In 'Hotel for the Holidays' Trailer – Watch Now!

techaiapp.com
 4 days ago
Cheddar News

How Margaret Josephs Made It Big in Business and on TV

"You know her from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but what you might not know about Margaret Josephs is that before she found fame in reality TV she was already an established businesswoman. Her brands include the Macbeth Collection, Candie Couture and most recently a new mocktail line called Soiree. She sat down with sat down with Celebrity Lemonade Stand host Shannon LaNier to talk about balancing business, family and fame, and how she continues to find success."
techaiapp.com

Disney Debuts 'Moon Girl Magic' Music Video From Upcoming Series 'Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur' – Watch Now!

The music video and full song has been unveiled for “Moon Girl Magic“!. This is the theme song for the upcoming series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and is sung by the show’s star and voice of Moon Girl, Diamond White. Series executive producer Raphael...
techaiapp.com

Dixie D'Amelio Teams Up With Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson For 'I Remember' Remix – Listen & Watch the Video!

Dixie D’Amelio is officially entering the country music scene!. The 21-year-old singer just released the “Dixie Remix” of the song “I Remember” with Cheat Codes and Russell Dickerson. The original version of the song with just the guys was released earlier this year. Find out...
techaiapp.com

Kevin Conroy, the Voice of Batman, Dies From Cancer at 66

“I am vengeance! I am the night! I am BATMAN!”. Whether you’ve heard this line said in the “Batman: The Animated Series” in the 1990s or the beloved Arkham video game series, many know that Kevin Conroy gave life and is the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in animated media.
LOS ANGELES, CA

