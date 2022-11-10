Madelaine Petsch & Mena Massoud Star In ‘Hotel for the Holidays’ Trailer – Watch Now! | Jami Belushi, Jayne Eastwood, Kayleigh Shikanai, Madelaine Petsch, Max Lloyd-Jones, Mena Massoud, Movies, Neil Crone, Trailer

"You know her from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but what you might not know about Margaret Josephs is that before she found fame in reality TV she was already an established businesswoman. Her brands include the Macbeth Collection, Candie Couture and most recently a new mocktail line called Soiree. She sat down with sat down with Celebrity Lemonade Stand host Shannon LaNier to talk about balancing business, family and fame, and how she continues to find success."

