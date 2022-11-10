Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
News On 6
Money Monday: Planning For Retirement
TULSA, Okla. - Planning for retirement can feel daunting especially if you do not know where to start. On Monday, financial expert Paul Hood from Hood CPAs joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss some questions that we want to have answered when it comes to planning for retirement.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Tulsa apartments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the building near 16th and South Main Street around 9 a.m. Firefighters said a resident left something cooking and the apartment caught on fire. No injuries were reported.
News On 6
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
Tulsa Fire Department mourns loss of Tulsa firefighter
Tulsa Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter. Chief says department is devastated after learning of the loss of the Captain
tulsatoday.com
Media murder investigation growing
Thursday November 10 Tulsa Station Fox 23’s Janna Clark broadcasted a lengthy report on the 41-year unsolved homicide of Gertrude Marshall Blakey. More neighbors are speaking out. Lt. Brandon Watkins Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) lead homicide detective went on the record and FOX23 notes it as the “cold case murder investigation that is beginning to grab attention.”
Gilcrease Expressway tolling concerns west Tulsa residents
The Gilcrease Expressway is set to open up Monday, weather permitting, but it already has some residents in west Tulsa up in arms.
Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
News On 6
Hillcrest & THD Launch 'Don't Bug Me Campaign'
You’ve probably heard the jingle. The ‘Don't Bug Me’ campaign is back. The Hillcrest HealthCare System and the Tulsa Health Department want to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19. You'll hear the "Don't Bug Me" campaign on TV and the radio and see...
News On 6
Prairie Surf Media Host Launch Party For ‘Tulsa King’
“Tulsa King” has officially hit the big screen, and local cast and crew in Oklahoma City celebrated big for the occasion. Prairie Surf Media hosted a launch party Sunday night in south Oklahoma City to watch the first episode of the series. The series, starring Sylvester Stallone, was filmed...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Vaccines, dewormer and microchips offered at pet wellness fair
TULSA, Okla. — A free Pet Wellness Fair was held Saturday at McClure Park, near 11th and Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA), the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Petco Love, Chewy and Pets for Life teamed up to offer the event, according to an OAA press release.
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department captain killed in accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own today. Chief Michael Baker posted to Facebook Friday evening, saying the department "has lost a true hero and friend today." "The TFD is devastated by the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge....
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Partnering With Petco, Oklahoma Alliance For Animals For Pet Wellness Fair
The City of Tulsa is partnering with Petco and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to host a pet wellness fair Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can bring cats and dogs to McClure Park for free vaccines, dewormer and pet food. Microchipping will also be available for $5.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa in Tulsa County is the second biggest city in Oklahoma and is situated next to the scenic Arkansas River. This city was once known to be the "Oil Capital of the World" because of the pivotal role it played in the oil production industry in Oklahoma during the 1900s.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Buy-back events planned for Bartlesville recycle center
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting buyback events on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 18, to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The City-owned center, located at 10th...
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
