Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Money Monday: Planning For Retirement

TULSA, Okla. - Planning for retirement can feel daunting especially if you do not know where to start. On Monday, financial expert Paul Hood from Hood CPAs joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss some questions that we want to have answered when it comes to planning for retirement.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the building near 16th and South Main Street around 9 a.m. Firefighters said a resident left something cooking and the apartment caught on fire. No injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Media murder investigation growing

Thursday November 10 Tulsa Station Fox 23’s Janna Clark broadcasted a lengthy report on the 41-year unsolved homicide of Gertrude Marshall Blakey. More neighbors are speaking out. Lt. Brandon Watkins Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) lead homicide detective went on the record and FOX23 notes it as the “cold case murder investigation that is beginning to grab attention.”
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Hillcrest & THD Launch 'Don't Bug Me Campaign'

You’ve probably heard the jingle. The ‘Don't Bug Me’ campaign is back. The Hillcrest HealthCare System and the Tulsa Health Department want to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19. You'll hear the "Don't Bug Me" campaign on TV and the radio and see...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Prairie Surf Media Host Launch Party For ‘Tulsa King’

“Tulsa King” has officially hit the big screen, and local cast and crew in Oklahoma City celebrated big for the occasion. Prairie Surf Media hosted a launch party Sunday night in south Oklahoma City to watch the first episode of the series. The series, starring Sylvester Stallone, was filmed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vaccines, dewormer and microchips offered at pet wellness fair

TULSA, Okla. — A free Pet Wellness Fair was held Saturday at McClure Park, near 11th and Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA), the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Petco Love, Chewy and Pets for Life teamed up to offer the event, according to an OAA press release.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department captain killed in accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own today. Chief Michael Baker posted to Facebook Friday evening, saying the department "has lost a true hero and friend today." "The TFD is devastated by the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge....
TULSA, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa in Tulsa County is the second biggest city in Oklahoma and is situated next to the scenic Arkansas River. This city was once known to be the "Oil Capital of the World" because of the pivotal role it played in the oil production industry in Oklahoma during the 1900s.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buy-back events planned for Bartlesville recycle center

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting buyback events on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 18, to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The City-owned center, located at 10th...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK

