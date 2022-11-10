ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

Texas mom who lost daughter to flu urges people to get vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas — Six weeks into flu season the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu—and so is a Texas mother who lost her two-year-old daughter to the virus. Across Texas and the United States, influenza activity is higher than...
KTRE

Zavalla ISD closes school due lack of water on campus

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla ISD announced earlier this morning that schools will be closed due to lack of water on campus. According to a social media post it the school district was made aware of the problem by the City of Zavalla. It is unclear when the water shortage started or how long it will continue.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott announces more than $355M in public safety grants

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Nov. 10, Governor Greg Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will administer over $355 million in grant funding for a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas. These programs and service will include victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts and law enforcement support. A combination of federal and state dollars will make...
KTRE

WebXtra: Lufkin ISD implements new smart tag system for school buses

East Texas sports photoghrapher looks back on 50-year career. An East Texas man remembers his time over a 50 year career as a photoghrapher, taking some of the most iconic images in sports. Retired and living in Holly Lake Ranch now, 82-year-old Gary Edwards is not a household name. But, it’s a sure bet that sometime in your life you’ve seen one of his iconic sports pictures. He worked for United Press International for decades, taking photographs of sports and politics, and his images have graced the covers of numerous newspapers and magazines such as LIFE and Sports Illustrated.
KTEM NewsRadio

This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets

Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
KTRE

Community raises funds for injured Troup football player

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
KLST/KSAN

Preparing for winter weather in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as “Deceptive Killers” because a majority of deaths are indirectly related to the storm and with Texas beginning its transition into the winter months it’s important to stay prepared. Ready South Texas suggests preparing for winter weather in the following ways: Before winter […]
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
