thelevisalazer.com
Applications now open for 2023 Rogers Scholars Program
Applications now open for The Center for Rural Development’s 2023 Rogers Scholars Program. The Center for Rural Development is accepting applications from rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky for the 2023 Rogers Scholars Program. Rogers Scholars – The Center’s flagship youth program – is an intensive,...
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing
As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, WDTV.com, KREM.com, and FOX5Atlanta.com.
