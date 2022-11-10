Read full article on original website
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 10 “Alternate Bobcats” Looksee Sample
In their final year under the Charlotte Bobcats monicker, the Jordan-owned franchise received its own commemorative Air Jordan 10 colorway. Eight years removed from its initial release, English Sole is giving us an up-close look at alternate sample of the silhouette. Disparate in its choice to coat the model’s leather...
The White/Blue Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” Releases On November 4th
As the world awaits The Whitaker Group’s next Air Jordan projects, James Whitner and team are moving forward with the second installment of their Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” on November 4th. A follow-up to the “Recess” collection and story rolled out in July,...
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
The Nike Air Max 90 Revisits The Safari With Red Accents
The Nike Air Max 90 continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products, appearing in special and general styles. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a wild safari makeover akin to other Nike Sportswear classics like the Air Force 1 Mid. A mix of zebra prints, snake skin and other animal-related patterns and prints take over the sneaker’s upper. Ruby-colored flair enters the mix via profile swooshes and tread visible at the sides. Air Max units underfoot opt for a black look that plays a tertiary role to the aforementioned components.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
The Nike Blazer Mid Victory Resurfaces In An All-Navy Colorway
The Nike Blazer’s origins on the hardwood have since proffered a number of off-shoot styles and constructions for The Swoosh to modernize its 1980s silhouette. Melding a fashion-forward aesthetic inspired by its roots on the court, the women’s exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Victory is returning in an all-navy outfit.
This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now
Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
This Nike Dunk High Is A co.jp Mash-Up
From its continuation of the 80’s “Be True To Your School” initiative to the modern-day tooling of pre-worn suedes and plush textiles, the Nike Dunk High has truly enjoyed the full breadth of the color palette. Rife with disparate tonal combinations, the latest construction borrows a piece of panelling from a number of its titularly-hued predecessors.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color Of The Month” Release Date Revealed
A classic Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway is on its way back. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes of all time, and fans have always sought after new colorways. With the shoe celebrating a huge anniversary, Nike has decided to come through with some amazing colorways, as well as a few retros. For instance, the latest “Color Of The Month” iteration will be a re-release of the infamous “University Blue” offering.
