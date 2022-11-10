ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

New images shared of person of interest in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

New images shared of person of interest in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore 00:28

BALTIMORE -- Police shared new images Thursday of a person of interest sought in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl and a man in Baltimore earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ug2UF_0j6ZOtMr00

The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition.

Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black. Images released Wednesday showed a different angle of the man wearing a hood.

Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim.

Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people was present.

Shortly after the shooting, a 29-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he was another victim of the same shooting.

"This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."

Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

