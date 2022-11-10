MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WTVY) - Walton County firefighters battled a mobile home fire early Monday morning that started in a fireplace. According to a release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived to a residence on Elmwood Road in Mossy Head at around 6:00 a.m. on November 14. This came after a 911 call that reported smoke and flames coming from a single-wide mobile home, with the caller stating that the fire started in the fireplace and quickly began to spread.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO