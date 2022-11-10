Daniel Cormier Suggests Alex Pereira ‘Make It Boring’ Against Israel Adesanya; ‘You Can Only Do So Much’

Read full article on original website
ESPN
Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya by TKO to claim UFC title
NEW YORK -- Alex Pereira had Israel Adesanya's number in kickboxing. He has it in MMA too. Pereira, the only man to ever knock out Adesanya, stopped him again via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second of the fifth and final round Saturday night in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. With the victory, Pereira won the UFC middleweight title in just his fourth fight with the promotion. Adesanya had been the champion since 2019.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
TMZ.com
Only Man To Beat Adesanya, Pereira Picks UFC 281 Winner
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira is going down tonight at UFC 281 ... and not a damn person knows who's going to win. But, there's one fighter who not only faced the men (others have), he beat them both (something no one else has done) ... Jason Wilnis, former Glory middleweight champion. Wilnis is 1-0 against Israel (decision win, 2017) ... and 2-1 against Alex (decision win in 2015, TKO win in 2012).
Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier's foul play accusations at UFC 281: 'I ain't a cheater'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler has issued his response to Dustin Poirier’s accusations after UFC 281. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) denied malice or intentional foul play on his part during his thrilling war against Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), which was the Fight of the Night winner.
Dana White Says Jon Jones Will Fight Next Year & ‘Won’t Rule Out’ Immediate Rematch for Israel Adesanya
Dana White stated Jon Jones would fight next year. White indicated an immediate rematch could be an option for Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White enjoyed an incredible return to the iconic Madison Square Garden after a three-year hiatus for UFC 281 this past Saturday. The card was headlined by the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and his longtime rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya was on his way to getting a decision win when ‘Poatan’ connected with a flurry of punches in the final round to score a standing TKO finish.
UFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang. Esparza (19-7 MMA) recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which has seen her defeat the likes of Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.
Israel Adesanya Reflects On His Devastating Defeat To Alex Pereira at UFC 281
After his knockout loss at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya appeared to be in a positive mood at the press conference after the fight. He hadn’t lost at 185 pounds and had never been stopped before facing Pereira. Even though he won most of the fight, he couldn’t get rid of the demons that had been bothering him in both of his kickboxing matches, and in the fifth round, he was knocked out.
Alex Pereira Knew He Needed a Knockout Going into Final Round at UFC 281; ‘Glover Kept it Real With Me’
The corner of Alex Pereira told him he needed a knockout going into the fifth round of his UFC 281 main event with Israel Adesanya. Competing in the biggest fight of his career, under the bright lights of the world’s most famous arena, Alex Pereira delivered a highlight-reel knockout at the exact moment it needed to happen on Saturday night. During the UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Pereira revealed that his corner, including former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, kept it real with him as they entered the final five minutes of the fight.
Alex Pereira recounts Glover Teixeira's honest corner advice before final round that sparked UFC 281 comeback
NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is middleweight champion, thanks to honesty from his corner heading into the fifth round of his title fight Saturday at UFC 281. As he strolled into the press room at Madison Square Garden fresh, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) smiled, an unusual sight for a usually serious character. A title-earning TKO was the difference.
Michael Chandler has his sights set on Conor McGregor following UFC 281 loss: “I am the biggest fight that he could take”
Michael Chandler has his sights set on welcoming Conor McGregor back to the Octagon following his UFC 281 defeat to Dustin Poirier. Chandler and Poirier had Madison Square Garden on their feet as excepted at UFC 281.The veterans wasted no time in slugging it out. Since joining the UFC in...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Official Rules For Dana White’s Power Slap League Announced
Dana White has revealed the official rules of his new Power Slap league. UFC president Dana White is continuing to grow his combat sports enterprise. After twenty years in the UFC making it one of the most popular sports organizations on the planet, White, along with early UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta, is creating a new combat sports promotion. White announced last month that he is starting a slap-fighting promotion called Power Slap.
UFC 281: Pros reacts to head-scratching judges scorecard mishap
Karolina Kowalkiewicz scored a win over Silvana Gomez Juarez at UFC 281, but it will be drowned in controversy following a confusing mishap with the scorecards in the middle of the Octagon. Every time the UFC seems to come to New York, there always seems to be something screwy, fishy...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr: Canelo Will Not Fight David, He Will Vacate WBC Title
Jose Benavidez Sr., father and trainer of two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez, does not believe that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will ever fight his son. The WBC recently ordered a final eliminator between Benavidez and Caleb Plant - with the winner securing a mandatory crack at Canelo, who holds the undisputed crown at 168.
Dana White Provides Reaction to Cain Velasquez Getting Bailed Out: “I’m Happy for Him”
Dana White has commented on Cain Velasquez being released from jail on a $1 million bail. The MMA community is celebrating Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion, being bailed out after serving eight months in jail. UFC president Dana White was one of many combat sports public figures, including Henry Cejudo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Kamaru Usman, to support Velasquez by writing a letter to the judge in March. During an interview with TMZ, White had this to say about the California native being bailed out:
ESPN
UFC 281 takeaways: Alex Pereira is officially Israel Adesanya's boogeyman, Dustin Poirier is Mr. Reliable
NEW YORK -- Why are we surprised?. Alex Pereira had shown us it could be done long before he stepped into the Octagon on Saturday night to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 281. When he and Adesanya were both kickboxers, Pereira had fought "The Last Stylebender" twice and defeated him both times, handing Adesanya the only knockout loss of his combat sports career. (At least to that point.)
Brad Riddell announces he will be stepping away from MMA competition following his UFC 281 defeat: “Until the fire to compete comes back”
Brad Riddell announced he would take an extended break from competing inside the Octagon following his loss at UFC 281. The City Kickboxing athlete announced today on Instagram that he’ll step away from competition until the fire relights. On Saturday past, Brad Riddell was stopped by Renato Moicano in the first round, marking the Kiwi’s third straight defeat by stoppage.
