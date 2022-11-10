TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”.The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”Irwin revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving.“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being...

1 HOUR AGO