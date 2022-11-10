Read full article on original website
MTV Europe Music Awards: Full list of winners
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 took place on Sunday (13 November) at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.The hosts of this year’s ceremony were Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.The biggest winner of the evening was Taylor Swift, who took home the best video and best longform video award for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” as well as best artist and best pop awards.Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Muse and Gorillaz were among the global stars who also picked up top awards from the 20 gender-neutral categories.Below is the full list of winners.Best SongBad Bunny,...
Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.THANK YOU, @SADIESINK.THANK YOU, @DYLANOBRIEN.THANK YOU,...
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”.The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”Irwin revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving.“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being...
