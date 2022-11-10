Read full article on original website
Dana Simpson Gives 'Phoebe and Her Unicorn' Animated Series Update
In June 2020, it was revealed that Nickelodeon had won the rights to Dana Simpson’s comic strip Phoebe and Her Unicorn, a property that the studio was eyeing as a multi-platform franchise across an TV animated series, movies and more. However, not much more has been said about the project since the original report, until now.
Nicktoons UK to Host SpongeBob JinglePants
This Christmas, laugh your SquarePants off with back-to-back episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants! Tune into SpongeBob JinglePants, starts Monday 28th November 2022, only on Nicktoons UK & Ireland!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical...
Seth Rogen Reveals Upcoming ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Is ‘Deeply Personal’
Subtitled "Mutant Mayhem,” the comedian's new film was made with the "awkwardness and insecurity" of adolescence in mind. Seth Rogen says there’s more to his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot than meets the eye. In a Thursday (Nov. 10) interview with The A.V. Club, the actor —...
Every Time The Avatar Universe Had 10/10 World Building | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Every Time The Avatar Universe Had 10/10 World Building | Avatar: The Last Airbender. What stories exist in the Avatar universe? Do they tell each other epic tales of heroes and villains? Are there myths, stories… dare we say, Avatar Legends? Let’s look back at our favorite moments of world building that made Avatar: The Last Airbender as complex a show as it is.
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Here Come the Autobots | Animation | Transformers Official
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Here Come the Autobots | Animation | Transformers Official. Transformers: EarthSpark is streaming now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming...
'Smile' To Release On Paramount+ and Digital Services On November 15
THE EDGE-OF-YOUR-SEAT #1 HORROR FILM OF THE YEAR WILL STREAM ON PARAMOUNT+ AND WILL BE AVAILABLE TO BUY ON DIGITAL NOV. 15. “Smile” Stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner. Nov. 14, 2022 – Paramount+ and Paramount Home Entertainment today announced that the terrifying and inventive horror...
Describing Josh In Three Words | Blue's Big City Adventure | Paramount+
The cast and crew of the brand new Blue's Clues & You! movie Blue's Big City Adventure describe Josh in just three words! Stream the all-new film on Paramount+ this November 18! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The feature-length Blue’s Clues & You! film is a sing and dance-along...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Nick News: Gen Z in DC; Saving the Sea & Seeing Nature' on November 30
Nickelodeon will premiere a brand-new installment of its celebrated Nick News series titled "Gen Z in DC; Saving the Sea & Seeing Nature" (#209) on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon...
Clawdeen TRANSFORMS Into A Werewolf!? | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High
Clawdeen TRANSFORMS Into A Werewolf!? | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. Clawdeen befriends Frankie, Draculaura and Deuce and together they help her discover the monster inside! A bear attacks the school and Clawdeen steps up to save the day, while unlocking her werewolf self!. Watch Monster High...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' Holiday Special 'Fishtival of Lights/Shadow on Ice' on December 2
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Baby Shark's Big Show! holiday special "Fishtival of Lights/Shadow on Ice" (#207) on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. For more of Nickelodeon's holiday highlights, click here!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+...
The Great Nickmas Tree Slime: Nickelodeon May Have Filmed A New Holiday Special
There could be a new Nickelodeon holiday special in the works!. Acie High, the father of Nickelodeon star That Girl Lay Lay, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram Stories in which the crew were wearing jackets with "The Great Nickmas Tree Slime" printed on the backs!. Stream a...
NickALive!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television...
Paramount+ Announces 'Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22' Documentary and Full Concert to Premiere December 6
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES “LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22” DOCUMENTARY AND FULL CONCERT TO PREMIERE TUESDAY, DEC. 6. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Up The Game and Warner Music Entertainment. Nov. 14, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that the feature-length documentary LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22, highlighting the Oasis frontman’s return to...
Miike Takashi Series Ready to ‘Connect’ – Global Bulletin
CONNECTIONS MADE Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'Blaze and the Monster Machines' Holiday Special 'A Blazing Amazing Christmas' on November 28
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Blaze and the Monster Machines holiday special "A Blazing Amazing Christmas" (#626) on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. For more of Nickelodeon's holiday highlights, click here!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+...
Nick@Nite to Host Friends: The Ultimate Trivia Challenge During Thanksgiving 2022
Think you're full of Friends knowledge? Prove it with Friends: The Ultimate Trivia Challenge! Starting November 21, celebrate Friends-giving by tuning into Nick@Nite at 10/9c and playing-along with on-screen trivia!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
1923 | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
1923 | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. It’s the dawn of a new era. 1923 arrives 19th December, on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Click HERE to find out more. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment,...
Week 46, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, November 14 - Sunday, November 20, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, November 14, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
Paramount+ Debuts Teaser For Taylor Sheridan's New Original Drama Series '1923'
PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS TEASER FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES “1923”. “1923,” the Next Installment of the Dutton Family Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Academy Award® Winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford, “1923” is Produced...
NASA, Meta and Three Tech Shops Collaborate to Bring Moon Rocket Launch in Real Time VR to Global Audiences
Video streaming and the metaverse are converging to carry immersive live images of a moon launch to viewers worldwide. The collaboration centers on NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Visuals of the program’s Nov. 15 launch – albeit without people on board – will be available for viewing by a global audience in real time via video streaming. Scheduled to begin shooting just before midnight, Eastern Time, images and sound of the Artemis liftoff will be simulcast in ultra-high-definition to Meta Horizon Worlds venues (part of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook)...
